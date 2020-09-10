During the call, I asked the campaign and Urquiza to respond to Trump’s defense that he was simply trying to prevent panic. Campaign adviser Bill Russo said that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden time and again had promised to “level with the American people.” Biden, he said, believes Americans "can handle the truth”; Trump does not. I was surprised Russo did not burst out laughing at the notion that Trump is interested in preventing public panic, given Trump’s wild stories of mysterious figures on planes headed for the Republican National Convention, his warnings that Biden will destroy suburbs, his claims that Biden will destroy the economy and his tendency to paint Mexican immigrants as criminals and rapists. One can almost hear Biden in the debates say, “C’mon, man.”

In a more personal vein, Urquiza said: “My dad trusted this president. He listened to the president and followed his advice. So sure, my dad did not panic. Instead, he died.” She added, "I’d much rather have put up with a father who was a little scared versus one that was led to his death.”

Is there any sign Republicans are ready to break with the president? Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), also on the conference call, confessed, “I can’t explain this spinelessness.” History, he said dryly, will not treat them well. Speaking for many Americans, Brown explained: “I am flummoxed. ... It must bother their consciences.” As the lawyers would say, the last part assumes facts not in evidence.

Over the past 24 hours, we have gotten clarity on certain aspects of the Biden campaign. First, the speed and extent of its attacks on Trump for his comments on the military and his confession to misleading the public on covid-19 suggest the Biden team thinks these are fatal errors for the incumbent president who has wrapped himself in pro-military mystique and insisted he has nothing to apologize for in handling the pandemic. Expect those hundreds of millions of dollars the Biden camp raised in August to be used, in part, to make sure every voter knows what Trump said. It is easy when it has Trump on tape.

Second, the most devastating aspect of Trump’s dishonesty: the deaths he could have prevented by telling everyone from the get-go that this is a deadly airborne disease and that we must wear masks, avoid crowds and practice social distancing. Family members, friends and colleagues of those who died while Trump lied can be powerful witnesses to Trump’s mendacity.

Third, the Biden camp has figured out Trump has no defense. Not only were Trump’s comments recorded, but we also have multiple public statements including his remarks on Wednesday that confirm he intentionally played down the virus. The more Trump lashes about, raising dumb excuses (Why didn’t Bob Woodward out me sooner?), the deeper Trump digs. The time Trump has to turn around the race is evaporating and the latest revelations, the Biden team knows, make it virtually impossible for Trump to get off the mat.