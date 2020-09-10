The latest revelations from the Woodward book open up new lines of questions for moderators of the presidential debates, due to commence at the end of the month. Here are a few options:
- You said you did not want to panic Americans about the danger of the novel coronavirus, but didn’t you lull them into a false sense of security? Isn’t a leader supposed to tell the truth and prevent panic?
- How can we tell when you are lying for our own good and when you are telling the truth?
- When you said the virus was less potent than seasonal influenza, you knew that was untrue, correct?
- Did you consider that by playing down the virus, you would discourage safety precautions and help spread the virus?
- Experts have estimated that if you had imposed social distancing measures a week sooner, you could have saved 36,000 lives. If you acted two weeks earlier, 54,000 lives could have been saved. What do you tell the families of those who believed your assurances, went out without masks, got infected and died?
- If you knew the virus was so dangerous, why did you continue to hold mass rallies? Do you think those who attended and got sick have reason to be upset?
- If you say there is a vaccine that is effective, why should Americans have confidence in your assurance?
- When you say you wanted to avoid “panic,” did you mean panic in the stock markets? If you avoid some market losses but more people died because of your assurances, would that be an acceptable trade-off?
- During your 2016 campaign, you said you alone could fix America. You told Woodward, “The virus has nothing to do with me. It’s not my fault.” How can a president disclaim responsibility for handling a once-in-a-century pandemic?
- If it is not your fault, who’s fault is it? Why would you rely on China to provide accurate data about the pandemic?
- When Woodward asked you if you felt a responsibility to try to understand the anger and pain of Black Americans, you said, “No, I don’t feel that at all.” Do you think a president should try to understand the experiences of Americans from all walks of life?
- You called generals “suckers” for supporting South Korea. What did you mean? You also said that “my f---ing generals are a bunch of p------.” Do you respect the military?
- You also called John McCain a loser on tape. Is that what you think of someone who endured torture for five years rather than accept an early release while leaving his fellow prisoners of war behind?
- If you knew covid-19 was a dangerous airborne virus, why did you not encourage use of masks immediately?
- As of early September, the states with the highest rate of infections were Louisiana, Florida and Mississippi. The rate of infection in New York is less than 1 percent. Were governors who followed your advice negligent? Did you tell them how deadly the virus was?
- Were governors who ignored your assurances, put their states on lockdown and issued other safety precautions the smart ones?
- Can you call your handling of the virus a “success” given that at least 187,000 Americans have died?
