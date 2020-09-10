Since then, Biden has increasingly made the point that the economic collapse stems from Trump’s failure to address the pandemic early on. After denouncing Trump at a Michigan campaign appearance on Wednesday for downplaying the virus, as Trump confessed in recorded conversations with The Post’s Bob Woodward that were released earlier that day, Biden argued: “His failures not only cost lives — it sent our economy into tailspin that cost millions more in American livelihoods.” He declared, “It’s beyond despicable. It’s a dereliction of duty. It’s a disgrace.”

But Biden did not stop there. He told his audience, “This is a recession created by Donald Trump’s negligence — and he is unfit for this job.” From there, Biden segued into an attack on Trump for breaking his promise to not lose a single manufacturing plant. Biden also outlined his own plans for a tax credit available for restoring closed plants and an airtight buy-U.S. federal procurement commitment.

With the revelation that Trump deliberately misled the public on the pandemic with deadly consequences, you can expect Biden and running mate Kamala D. Harris to hammer away at Trump’s foolish deception. In trying to keep the stock market from taking a nosedive, Trump lied to the American people, which, in turn, caused more deaths and necessitated an extended period of lockdowns. Had he only told the truth and acted, thousands of Americans would likely still be alive and we would be further along in recovering from the current recession.

Woodward’s revelations go not only to Trump’s abject self-absorption but also to his apparent confusion that the economy and the stock market are one and the same. In favoring shareholders and the top 10 percent who own more than 80 percent of stocks, he crashed the economy and shifted the burden of his blunder to average Americans — for whom he then refused to continue the $600 a week in supplemental unemployment insurance from the federal government. That money was a lifeline for many families, but Trump justified letting it expire by arguing that it encouraged unemployed people to forgo work (even though one study after another showed otherwise).

The more Biden and Harris can link Trump’s dishonest and incompetent handling of the virus to the ensuing economic collapse, the better from their perspective. Voters already think that Trump has handled the pandemic poorly and that Trump is untrustworthy. Put those two together, and you go a long way to undercutting what (unbelievably) remains Trump’s strongest issue: the economy.

In the debates, be prepared for Democrats to loop every question on the economy back to the unnecessary covid-19 fatalities and every question about education back to the reality that many children cannot go to school. Frankly, every answer can restate the obvious: If Trump could lie about something as fundamental as the danger from a pandemic, how can you believe anything he says? The answer is that he lies about almost every topic and cannot be trusted to safeguard our lives or our livelihood.

