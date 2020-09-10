The vote was 52-47, far short of the 60 votes that would have been needed for the measure to advance. Democrats were united in opposing the legislation; all Republicans voted in favor except Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.). For Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), wrangling a majority of the Senate behind the legislation constituted a measure of success, after months when Senate Republicans have been hopelessly divided. But next steps — if any — toward the kind of bipartisan deal that would be needed to actually pass a bill to provide new benefits to the public were unclear.

This comes as the latest weekly report showed 1.7 million Americans filing new jobless and unemployment assistance claims. There are now about 30 million Americans out of work.

Democrats have been insisting on a rescue package that would be far more comprehensive than what Republicans were offering. Democrats want an additional $600 in weekly supplemental unemployment assistance for individuals, aid to states and localities, as well as additional stimulus checks.

The GOP bill included the one thing Republicans seemed to actually care about, a measure that would make it difficult for workers or customers to sue if they contracted covid-19 on the job or at a business, which Democrats call a poison pill. It also included only an extra $300 in weekly unemployment assistance, far less in additional financial assistance to individuals, and no aid to states, meaning it was both stingier than what Democrats wanted, and included measures they couldn’t abide.

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) told his caucus Thursday afternoon that because Democrats stuck together, Republicans will have to come back to the table and negotiate. But there’s a problem with that calculation, one you can see in how Democrats themselves talk about their colleagues on the other side of the aisle.

As Democrats see it, Senate Republicans didn’t really want to pass anything, and offered up a perfunctory bill they knew Democrats would reject. Which may well be true, especially because, other than liability protection for businesses, the only thing that has seemed to animate Republicans on this subject is the idea that the extra $600 a week in unemployment benefits that Democrats want is too generous.

If that’s the case, it isn’t so much a matter of Democrats finding the right maneuver that would change Republicans’ approach. If Republicans don’t want any new stimulus to pass, it won’t. And there’s little evidence that they do.

This is a good demonstration that divided government, which is often said to lead to compromise and bipartisanship as the ruling party is prevented from going “too far,” in practice seldom resembles any such thing.

When you have one party that doesn’t really believe that government ought to move aggressively to solve problems — for instance, a pandemic followed by the kind of economic crisis that comes along once in a lifetime — then as long as that party holds any power, either entirely on its own or as part of divided government, not much is going to happen.

It’s true that Republicans went along with previous rounds of stimulus, but they did so with great reluctance, believing that the crisis was so intense that they had no choice as a political matter. But now, they’re not feeling that same political pressure.

The heat, as far as they’re concerned, is off. Americans may still be suffering, but with some jobs coming back and everyone focused on the presidential campaign — and with the leader of their party telling everyone how well the economy is doing — from where they sit, it doesn’t seem like their problem.

The White House might toss around some ideas for executive actions to help the economy, but it’s not in any particular hurry. Meanwhile, every day, President Trump is working to convince the public that everything is great, the recovery is almost complete, and there’s nothing more to worry about.

And Trump’s own ideas — whether inaccurate, misleading or outright deranged — move through the entire federal government and the Republican Party like a virus, only much faster. If he says the economy is terrific, everyone has to repeat it and believe it. Which makes it far less likely that any further stimulus will be forthcoming. If everything is going so well, why would they bother?

Hanging above all this, at least for Republicans, is the strong possibility that Democratic nominee Joe Biden will win the election. They certainly don’t want him to have the benefit of an economy aided by tailwinds of government spending; every dollar the federal government spends now could just serve to help him.

Far better to have things as bad as possible, so he will face a more difficult situation and they can force austerity policies that will sabotage the economy further, just as they did when President Barack Obama was in office.

Add this all together, and it becomes somewhere between difficult and impossible to imagine more stimulus passing before the next Congress is seated — and only then if it’s controlled entirely by Democrats. Meanwhile, the economy is improving much slower than it could be, even as millions of Americans wait in vain for more help.

