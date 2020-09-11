Then came the words that brought us back to the real Netanyahu. The officials had defamed the man, he said, "only in order to hurt me."

Netanyahu was engaging in the fine art of attack apology. His target was prosecutors and police, including his own appointees, who investigated and charged him with corruption. His goal was to discredit them before the prosecution begins presenting its case against him in January. His ammunition this time was a pair of scoops by a right-wing journalist-commentator.

The stories reveal rather byzantine misconduct at the top level of Israeli law enforcement. Their meaning, however, is far from the spin that Netanyahu wants to give them.

One story involves Yaqoub al-Qian, a teacher from the Bedouin village of Umm al-Hiran in southern Israel. As part of a long-running conflict with the Bedouin of the south, the village was built illegally, according to authorities. One night in January 2017, police came to demolish houses. Al-Qian got in his SUV and apparently ignored orders to stop. Police opened fire. His vehicle picked up speed and hit a police officer, killing him. Al-Qian himself died of gunshot wounds.

Then-national police chief Roni Alsheich — a Netanyahu appointee — quickly described al-Qian as a “despicable terrorist” who had used his vehicle as a weapon. Netanyahu called the incident an “atrocious terror attack.” But as has been reported since, Israel’s internal security agency, the Shin Bet, concluded that al-Qian hadn’t been a terrorist. Al-Qian apparently lost control of the vehicle when shot — and bled to death while police medics ignored him. Alsheich’s statement looks like a classic case of attempting to find a pretext for a police shooting of a member of a minority group.

The new twist: On Monday night, Amit Segal of Israel’s Channel 12 News reported that Alsheich leaked false information to defend his version of events. Segal revealed an email by then-state prosecutor Shai Nitzan saying he had chosen not to respond publicly because a public fight would only “help those who seek to hurt the law enforcement system” — implicitly referring to Netanyahu.

Segal had another, juicier scoop with allegations about a top police detective who had worked on the investigation of the prime minister’s wife, Sara Netanyahu, for alleged fraud. According to the report, the detective had been having an affair with Judy Nir-Mozes, a well-known critic of Sara Netanyahu — and sister of Arnon Mozes, then under investigation for allegedly bribing the prime minister. The detective hid the alleged affair and his conflict of interest. When Nitzan and his deputy found out, they chose not to investigate the conflict of interest — in part, because there was no evidence the detective had acted in Nir-Mozes’s interests, and allegedly in part to avoid raising questions about the bribery case.

Tangled as this is, there are clear takeaways. The first is Netanyahu's breathtaking cynicism in exploiting the al-Qian case. Netanyahu has maligned the party that represents most Arab citizens — and by implication, the citizens themselves — as "terror supporters." The Shin Bet reports directly to the prime minister; he surely knew long ago that al-Qian was no terrorist. Netanyahu decided that Arab lives matter only when he discovered he could use al-Qian as a cudgel against the prosecutors.

Segal’s reporting does show bias in law enforcement — but not the kind that Segal or Netanyahu claim. Israeli police were too quick and too comfortable accusing a member of a powerless minority group of a crime, and avoided responsibility for his death. On the other hand, prosecutors went to immense lengths to reach a plea bargain with Sara Netanyahu and avoid having to bring the prime minister’s wife to trial. The investigations of Benjamin Netanyahu dragged on interminably, as prosecutors apparently sought a level of proof beyond what they would need in any other case. In Israel, as it does elsewhere, more power means greater presumption of innocence; less power translates into greater presumption of guilt.

The Bedouin teacher’s death in 2017, the smearing of him thereafter, and the institutional coverups were all unjust. Each injustice against the weakest in society erodes public confidence in law enforcement. Added up, these injustices weaken police and prosecutors when they need to confront corruption at the pinnacle of government. The lonesome death of al-Qian increases the odds that Netanyahu will escape justice.