Wait — is this our “Unnamed Crown Replacement Project”?
Well, no. Unless you want it to be. First, we see the prince and princess arrive in California. Maybe a friend lends a mansion where they decompress. Maybe they do yoga with Oprah. Or there’s a doggy play date with Ellen while they talk about what’s next. They need jobs. And they pretty quickly know what kind: Instead of being in front of cameras, they want to be behind them. They need an income that lets them be financially independent — something that can handle their security costs, pay off home renovations, buy a mansion in Santa Barbara, whatever.
So it’s like “The Crown” meets “The Money Pit”?
No — I mean, unless you want that. We were thinking it’s about branding. They realize that it doesn’t matter that they don’t have experience in movies. She doesn’t want to act again. But this is Hollywood. So they aim to capitalize on their personalities. They start pitching themselves all over town. Maybe they point out how many athletes are also film or television producers, or have started their own production companies: LeBron James, Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Dwyane Wade. Next they point to the Obamas. The former first couple had a following, a pretty big one, that could become an audience. What did the Obamas say they wanted to do? Tell stories. Promote understanding. Cultivate and curate voices. And “American Factory” won an Oscar. Hollywood already does this.
But what do they know about storytelling?
Um, everything? A lot of producing is about getting calls returned and connections made. Who isn’t going to return this couple’s calls? They don’t have to know things about, say, animation when they can pitch Bob Iger as they greet him on a red carpet. This couple already has what most people in Hollywood spend their careers trying to build: global celebrity. What meeting can’t they get? They’ll pick some projects and line up experts and other people to make quality productions.
That doesn’t mean they’ll know how to weed out bad ideas.
Does it matter? They’ll hire industry veterans to handle pitch meetings and development. Maybe a former studio head or network exec. The question isn’t whether this couple can do everything themselves from start to finish. They get interested in an issue and convene people who can get the work done. Convening people for causes is what royalty does all the time. Why else would people go to polo?
So, who’s the audience?
Who isn’t their audience? Their social media #squad, the hardcore fans. The press. The haters. And the people who are just interested in their interests. They’re young parents — maybe they do family programming. Maybe they celebrate women. Any of their causes.
Hang on, this is all secondary. What is this pitch ultimately about?
It’s about happily ever after in America. Can anyone hope for that anymore? Cuz if they can’t manage it, who can?
So what’s the answer?
Let it unfold! Fifty million people watched this couple get married. The draw isn’t whether these two succeed by conventional Hollywood standards. Audiences want to see how they handle themselves. They’re a walking paradox. They ditched a charmed life to be “private individuals.” But they have a platform because they’re not ordinary people. So what happens after you take a private jet into the sunset? Bottom line: big audience, endless tension. Plus, great clothes and jewels. With lots of walk-ons by their celebrity friends.
Uh-huh. And what would we call it?
We thought we’d play it straight: The Windsors of Malibu.
