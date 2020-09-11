AD

Wait — is this our “Unnamed Crown Replacement Project”?

AD

So it’s like “The Crown” meets “The Money Pit”?

AD

But what do they know about storytelling?

AD

Um, everything? A lot of producing is about getting calls returned and connections made. Who isn’t going to return this couple’s calls? They don’t have to know things about, say, animation when they can pitch Bob Iger as they greet him on a red carpet. This couple already has what most people in Hollywood spend their careers trying to build: global celebrity. What meeting can’t they get? They’ll pick some projects and line up experts and other people to make quality productions.

AD

That doesn’t mean they’ll know how to weed out bad ideas.

Does it matter? They’ll hire industry veterans to handle pitch meetings and development. Maybe a former studio head or network exec. The question isn’t whether this couple can do everything themselves from start to finish. They get interested in an issue and convene people who can get the work done. Convening people for causes is what royalty does all the time. Why else would people go to polo?

AD

So, who’s the audience?

Who isn’t their audience? Their social media #squad, the hardcore fans. The press. The haters. And the people who are just interested in their interests. They’re young parents — maybe they do family programming. Maybe they celebrate women. Any of their causes.

AD

Hang on, this is all secondary. What is this pitch ultimately about?

It’s about happily ever after in America. Can anyone hope for that anymore? Cuz if they can’t manage it, who can?

So what’s the answer?

Let it unfold! Fifty million people watched this couple get married. The draw isn’t whether these two succeed by conventional Hollywood standards. Audiences want to see how they handle themselves. They’re a walking paradox. They ditched a charmed life to be “private individuals.” But they have a platform because they’re not ordinary people. So what happens after you take a private jet into the sunset? Bottom line: big audience, endless tension. Plus, great clothes and jewels. With lots of walk-ons by their celebrity friends.

AD

AD

Uh-huh. And what would we call it?

We thought we’d play it straight: The Windsors of Malibu.