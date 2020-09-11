That is his way! A calm, steady leadership that does not want anyone to be alarmed. More even-keeled even than the boats that keep assembling in parades to support him, cooler and more indifferent than a lieutenant governor sending grandparents out to fling themselves on the burning economy. Nothing says stability and reassurance like knowing that Donald Trump is at the helm. You can go to sleep easily and wake up refreshed, secure in the confidence that, while you slumbered, a single all-caps tweet at 2 a.m. did not entirely alter the nation’s foreign policy and trigger some sort of constitutional crisis!

There is nothing more relaxing than the balm of his leadership. Relaxing, soothing — like a scented candle. Not in the sense that since he has taken office, something has always been on fire, but in the relaxing, soothing sense.

Donald Trump reassured his supporters that, “They wanted me to come out and scream, ‘People are dying, we’re dying.’ No, no. We did it just the right way. We have to be calm. We don’t want to be crazed lunatics.” He likened himself to Winston Churchill, who apparently was constantly scrambling up to the rooftops of London to speak with what Trump described as “calmness.” Churchill addressed the people and filled them with confidence during the Blitz (or as he called it, the Nothing), no doubt saying such ringing, reassuring things as, “There is no need to fight anyone on the land, on the beaches, or the landing grounds, because everything is under control and the Nazis will just vanish, like a miracle,” and, “We DON’T have before us an ordeal of the most grievous kind,” and, “Now this IS the end. It is the end of the end. We’re way past the end of the beginning. It’s over, lads!"

That’s Donald Trump for you. He hates it when people are alarmed unnecessarily, as they might be by a national emergency that is costing hundreds of thousands of lives and devastating the economy. He wants them to reserve their alarm for occasions when it is really warranted, as when GOYA BEANS are not sufficiently supported by the American people, or he is being hunted by WITCHES and “tapp’ed.” That is why he has projected an aura of calm and reassurance, indeed, so much calm that it might suggest to those who don’t know better that he is utterly deficient in empathy or has not grasped the magnitude of the problem.

Leaving aside the general question of whether giving people worse, more misleading information in the face of an emergency actually makes them calmer — certainly, shouting “Fire!” in a crowded theater is alarming, but would it really be better to gently murmur, “I’m no fire expert, but if there were a fire in here, it would probably just go away on its own”? — are we calmer? Do you feel calm?

Are your shoulders farther from your ears than they have ever been? And when you thought about it just now, you weren’t able to lower them a full three inches? Do your teeth grind less than they ever have, and are your nights not a whirlpool of detailed, ominous nightmares? Good. That is the key. To remain calm.

Just listen to the soothing, sobering words of the man who spends his days insisting that JOE BIDEN IS SENDING ANTIFA TO YOUR SUBURB AND THE CARNAGE WILL BE UNIMAGINABLE! VOTE FOR DONALD TRUMP OR ELSE AMERICA WILL BE DESTROYED. Because if we waste all our energy dealing with real emergencies, what will we have left for the imaginary terrors from which only Donald Trump can protect us? If we notice what we are living through instead of panicking about what only might occur, what reason would we possibly have to keep him in office?

