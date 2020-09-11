Since then, 28-year-old Chakraborty has been blamed for his death. She has been called everything from a gold digger to a murderer. She has been accused of smiling too much or too little. She has been judged for everything from not loving Rajput enough to smothering him with so much love that it drove him away from his parents.

Instead of focusing on India’s near-war situation with China, or even on India overtaking Brazil on covid-19 cases, coverage on Rajput’s death has saturated prime time, and has exposed how differently we respond to scandals depending on if the person at the center is a man or woman.

Think of some of the biggest male stars of Bollywood who have had their share of ignominy. In the ’90s, automatic weapons were found at the house of Sanjay Dutt when the city of Mumbai reeled under communal riots and serial bomb blasts. Dutt did his time in prison, but he was almost always described as a nice guy who lost his way.

Then there was Salman Khan, who faced trial in a drunken driving case that took the life of a poor laborer asleep on Mumbai’s pavements. At one stage he was found guilty of culpable homicide, but then a higher court acquitted him of all charges for lack of evidence. Despite some hand-wringing in the media, Khan never lost an iota of social standing. He too, was spoken of, almost lovingly, as the large-hearted bad boy.

And there were smaller stars such as Fardeen Khan, who was found in possession of cocaine but barely caught the country’s attention. He made bail within five days and everyone moved on.

Now contrast this with Chakraborty. She was finally arrested on the allegation of procuring weed. Her bail has been rejected. She was forced to wade through a sea of cameras at the courthouse while journalists and cameramen were pushing and shoving her.

But the media’s obsessive character assassination of her is escalating. The drugs link, based on leaked WhatsApp conversations from Chakraborty’s phone — some of which date back to 2017 — came only after the networks had exhausted other theories. Chakraborty was at first blamed for pushing Rajput to take his own life. In India, abetment to suicide can mean up to 10 years in jail. Then the channels went on to essentially suggest that Rajput had been killed and Chakraborty was responsible for murder. Chakraborty made for the perfect villain, as the media essentially traded cruel sexism in exchange for ratings.

It is reminiscent of how another woman, Nupur Talwar, was tried by television after her teen daughter, Aarushi was found murdered at their home. Talwar and her husband eventually walked free, but not before they spent four years in jail on the charge of killing their own daughter. At the time, the fact that Talwar did not break down or cry in TV interviews went down terribly with the Indian public. She was challenging their preconceived idea of how a mother ought to react.

Everyone has an opinion of an idealized version of the Indian woman. Any departure from that and you’re roasted. Chakraborty, for instance, has been cast as the manipulative femme fatale in the entire saga. Even the fact that Rajput did drugs has been blamed on her. A 34-year-old man was not responsible for his choices, serving as yet another reflection of our deeply entrenched patriarchy, in which women are vilified and men are infantilized. Rajput’s father has accused her of “poisoning” him. And even so-called liberal anchors have asked her to respond to gossip that she was an obstacle between Rajput and his family — thereby reaffirming another terrible cliche that in India, a woman doesn’t marry a man, she marries his family. Hours of airtime have been spent discussing what sort of woman Chakraborty is to have left Rajput, despite her repeatedly saying that it was he who asked her to move out for a few days.

The armchair vilification of Chakraborty may seem like an outlier event. In reality, this could be the fate for any woman whom India decides it no longer likes.