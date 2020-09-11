How have trials become so risky that 95 percent of felony convictions result from guilty pleas, 20 percent more than just a few decades ago? Incrementally but consistently, the legislature has given immense power to prosecutors; not just new crimes and sentencing laws but also rules that eliminate individual rights, remove power from judges and the community and reassign it to the government.

Virginia’s foremost source of prosecutorial coercion is mandatory jury sentencing. Virginia is one of six states where juries determine both guilt and punishment. In some cases, that’s a good thing. Take drug possession, for example; although sentencing guidelines often recommend prison time, most believe substance abuse requires treatment, not incarceration. Because there is no statutory minimum for drug possession, a jury can impose a fair sentence even though the guidelines have not adapted to reflect contemporary values.

In other cases, however, the law denies juries such flexibility. For example, robbery has a one-size-fits-all penalty in Virginia: five years to life in prison. The five-year minimum is not “mandatory,” meaning it can be suspended in whole or in part — but only judges are allowed to do that. Virginia juries lack the ability to suspend prison time or recommend alternatives to incarceration, such as probation, job training and drug treatment.

Making matters worse, although judges may suspend the prison sentence recommended by a jury, most have been trained not to, even when the jury had no choice but to impose it. That’s how the five-year statutory minimum for robbery effectively becomes a mandatory minimum if a defendant is convicted by a jury. And as with all mandatory minimums, the de facto mandatory minimum created by mandatory jury sentencing has been weaponized by prosecutors: accept a plea deal or risk jury sentencing and years behind bars.

Virginia Senate Bill 5007, which passed that chamber on Thursday, would give defendants tried by juries the choice about whether to be sentenced by a jury or a judge. The House of Delegates has a similar bill that it referred to committee. The objective is to prevent prosecutors from exploiting criminal procedure to force guilty pleas. The bill would restore balance by allowing defendants to exercise their right to a trial by jury without fear of artificially high jury sentences.

That is not the lens through which the Virginia Association of Commonwealth’s Attorneys (VACA) has chosen to view the proposal, however. VACA is the association that represents Virginia’s prosecutors, and it is a force in Richmond on matters of criminal justice. In arguing against the measure, VACA recently estimated that giving defendants a choice between judge or jury at sentencing would “increase Virginia’s jury trial rate by a factor of between 6 and 8.” They argued that they lacked sufficient staff to handle so many trials, which would force prosecutors to “mak[e] plea offers with drastically reduced sentences.”

Whether intentional or not, this is a remarkably candid admission of how prosecutors use the threat of jury sentencing to dictate case outcomes. Virginia’s prosecutor lobby has effectively taken the position that mandatory jury sentencing empowers prosecutors to threaten “plea offers with drastically increased sentences.” In fact, they can make losing a jury trial such a frightening proposition that six to eight times more defendants waive their trial rights than would if they had a choice between a judge or jury at sentencing. And the leverage created by mandatory jury sentencing bears so heavily on defendants that more than nine out of every 10 choose to plead guilty rather than have their day in court.

No procedural rule should give prosecutors eight times the power to force bench trials, or lead to a world in which almost every defendant waives his or her right to trial entirely. But could offering defendants a choice actually result in eight times as many jury trials? If inordinate prosecutorial leverage must be preserved, then yes. If, on the other hand, leveling the playing field is a benefit and not a drawback, then the justice system will do what it always does: adapt. Just as commonwealth’s attorneys didn’t fire prosecutors once marijuana was decriminalized — in a jurisdiction the size of Arlington decriminalization eliminated the equivalent of an entire prosecutor’s caseload — they won’t hire more prosecutors now that they have slightly less leverage in contested cases.

What they will do is reallocate resources and make better offers. There will be slightly more jury trials, but a fairer system also entails lower costs in other places: less incarceration and unnecessary probation supervision, reduced racial disparities, fewer claims of actual innocence and more second chances. It costs more that $25,000 per year to incarcerate someone, so the savings could add up quickly.

There is no reform more fundamental than giving defendants a choice over jury sentencing. Yes, it will change how prosecutors do business, but far from an argument to defeat the measure, that just might be the point.