But, in a bit of a surprise, vote-by-mail has actually begun to happen — and there may be grounds for (very) cautious optimism that it just might be working.

The place to look right now on this is North Carolina, because mail voting actually began in that state last Friday. That’s when the state began sending out mail ballots, and the numbers are extraordinary: Nearly 650,000 mail ballots were requested in the first wave, which is more than 16 times the number sent out by this time four years ago, according to the Associated Press.

That confirms what we’ve all expected: Pandemic conditions are indeed going to produce a huge spike in demand for vote-by-mail. And also as expected, the requests are coming overwhelmingly from Democrats and independents.

What’s a bit surprising is that the earliest signs are that the system might be working. This comes by way of University of Florida professor Michael McDonald, who relentlessly tracks voting numbers and patterns for his website, the U.S. Elections Project.

According to McDonald’s numbers, in North Carolina nearly 10,000 mail ballots have already been returned and accepted, in just one week. To McDonald, this is a sign that people are mailing in ballots and they are being processed.

“What we’re seeing so far suggests we’re not in an apocalypse,” McDonald told me. “Ballots were sent out Friday of last week. And here we already have ballots making their way back to elections offices in the mail, and elections officials are processing them. The system is working now as it should.”

“I’m being cautiously optimistic,” McDonald said, “but I really want to stress the cautious.”

To be clear, this is very early days. Some North Carolina counties are not reporting any mail ballots yet, per McDonald’s data (though that could be because they’re smaller rural counties that are further afield or because they haven’t updated numbers yet). And some counties are showing rejection rates that could prove problematic (though scrutiny from Democratic lawyers and voting rights groups will be intense and could undo such problems).

It’s also true we’re already seeing huge potential land mines elsewhere. The Wisconsin state Supreme Court this week told elections officials that they can’t mail out absentee ballots until the court decides whether the Green Party can be on the ballot. With hundreds of thousands of ballots already mailed out, a decision requiring reprinted ballots could mean untold chaos and delays.

But on other fronts there are signs of optimism. Politico reports that Democrats are racking up an enormous lead in absentee ballot requests in states like Pennsylvania, Florida and the aforementioned North Carolina.

That’s good news for Democrats in raw partisan terms — it indicates tremendous base enthusiasm and it could mean Republicans will need to win a tremendous Election Day victory to be competitive. But it also shows that Democrats actually are using vote-by-mail in enormous numbers, which could mean the system is working.

When you remember that one key reason Trump keeps lying about the fraudulence of vote by mail is to get Democrats to conclude their mail votes won’t be counted and to give up, that’s more good news.

No question, tremendous scrutiny will be required across the board, whether on U.S. Postal Service operations, court battles over laws that Republicans are relying on to invalidate ballots, or other voter suppression shenanigans. Who knows what tricks Attorney General William P. Barr may pull to help create cover for Trump to declare untold numbers of mail ballots illegitimate. All of that is real grounds to keep worrying — or better, to keep being vigilant.

But it’s not impossible that in the end, vote-by-mail just might work out relatively smoothly after all.