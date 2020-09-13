On Wednesday night, however, Carlson had something other than his own accusations; he had an audio recording showing his rival network’s alleged bias. “Every topic CNN covers has been chosen for its political effect,” said Carlson. “Every word its anchors speak has been curated to manipulate you. Nothing winds up on CNN by accident. The whole thing is a scripted drama written for the benefit of the Democratic Party. That’s not overstatement. Tonight, we have proof.”

So, what was this proof? Was it a secret accord between CNN and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.)? A never-before-glimpsed CNN plan to smear President Trump?

AD

AD

No such thing. The artifact in Carlson’s possession was an audio recording of CNN anchor Chris Cuomo coaching then-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen in person on how to answer tough questions about the Stormy Daniels scandal. That’s right: CNN was trying to help the Democratic Party by performing volunteer media training for one of Trump’s henchmen.

Deceptive framing aside, Carlson’s scoop on the Cuomo-Cohen conversation was a delicious, sweeping condemnation of journalist-source coziness. Context for the discussion stems from a bind that Cohen was facing in the early months of 2018. The Wall Street Journal reported in January of that year that Cohen, Trump’s personal lawyer, had arranged payment of $130,000 in hush money to adult-film actress Stormy Daniels in 2016, as Trump was campaigning for president. Trump denied having an affair with Daniels.

The news made Cohen a hot commodity for cable news, which is where Cuomo enters the picture. The Stormy Daniels controversy was thick with legal complications: Was the payoff a campaign-finance violation? Where did the funds come from? Who, if anyone, was reimbursed for the payment? Just how corrupt was this maneuver? A graduate of Fordham Law School, Cuomo had some thoughts on these matters.

AD

AD

According to Carlson, Cuomo guided Cohen on how to address a question about his motive in arranging the Daniels payment. When pressed on this matter, said Cuomo, Cohen could just say that he did it for Trump, period. “And to the question of motive, the response would have to be — you can speculate as to why you think I did it all day long, but the only answer is my answer, and I just told you why I did it,” said Cuomo, proposing Cohen’s response to a question. “You don’t get to speculate because if you can’t prove that I got paid back by Trump or the campaign, it is slander and defamation for you to say that I did.”

There’s more. At the time of the discussion, Cohen was weighing an invite to appear on Erin Burnett’s CNN show, meaning that the advice he was getting from Cuomo could have been deployed against his own network. Cuomo said: “I think the way this conversation goes is almost exactly the way we’re having it right now. Which is, where I say, ‘This looks shady,’ and you say, ‘It looks shady to you because you’re coming in with a specific intention.’”

Boldface added to highlight something fishy: Here, Cuomo appears to be recommending, or at least validating, the deployment by Cohen of a media slam in an upcoming interview. According to Carlson, Cuomo advised a similar blame-the-media ploy at another point in the conversation. That’s particularly cynical and soulless behavior for an anchor at CNN, an organization that had been attacked for months and months by Trump and his associates for allegedly spreading “fake news.”

AD

AD

On his show, Carlson said the tape is from 2018, a big year for Cohen. His problems progressed far beyond the bad publicity stemming from the Journal’s story in January. Throughout the spring, he engaged in frenzied, twisted negotiations with lawyers to save his hide. In August, he pleaded guilty to campaign-finance violations, among other offenses. “Time and time again, I felt it was my duty to cover up [Trump’s] dirty deeds,” Cohen said later, at a sentencing hearing. From the context of the Cuomo-Cohen conversation leaked on Carlson’s show, it’s clear that the time frame predated Cohen’s decision to turn on Trump. At one point in the recording, Cuomo tells Cohen, “How do you get in trouble? You don’t get in trouble legally. I’ll ask — I am going to make some phone calls on that and make sure you can’t get f---ed.” Cuomo never got this exclusive with Cohen, though in July 2018 the anchor did scoop a critical recording of Cohen in 2016 discussing a payment with Trump.

The rosy interpretation of Cuomo’s activities is that he was competing to snag an interview, not only against his colleague but other outlets as well. So he rummaged through the issues in an effort to lure Cohen on his program, where he would presumably shred him. There is precedent for Cuomo hammering Cohen, after all. Still: We here at the Erik Wemple Blog cannot stomach Cuomo’s role-playing. His colleagues, too, have cause to wonder how frequently he indulges in such games.

Whenever exposed emails, video and audio lift the hood on the journalistic process, a messy and sometimes slimy reality comes into focus. Dial back to the WikiLeaks releases of 2016, which revealed the boundary-pushing lengths to which political reporters went in seeking interviews and information from Democratic operatives. James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas in 2019 surfaced video of an ABC News anchor complaining plausibly about her network’s weak-kneed approach to the story of sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein. Earlier last week, Carlson ran audio of CNN President Jeff Zucker offering (very bad) debate-prep advice for Trump in a phone call with Cohen.

AD

AD

These are unflattering episodes for a network that touts its rigorous standards and practices. That said, all of the foregoing has the feel of a misdemeanor — the journalistic equivalent of leaving the fridge door ajar — when placed alongside the collusive activities of someone like Fox News’s Sean Hannity with the White House. The pro-Trump programming sensibilities at Fox News explain why it has dominated the market for interviews with the president and his inner circle. The loose talk of Zucker and Cohen betrays CNN’s desperation to chip away at this disparity.

The ethical no-nos at CNN, furthermore, don’t reflect the ideological corruption alleged in cartoon depictions of CNN. Zucker buttered up Cohen not out of loyalty to Democrats — obviously! — but because he wanted Trump to assent to the network’s interview requests. Cuomo counseled Cohen not out of loyalty to Democrats — again, obviously! — but because he wanted to score the exclusive. In both cases, these men were bending their industry’s guidelines in service of the only thing that matters in cable news: ratings, which pack a corrupting power all their own.

The Erik Wemple Blog has asked CNN for comment about the Zucker-Cohen and Cuomo-Cohen tapes. We will update with any response.