For all of Trump’s Confederate flag-waving, race-baiting and efforts to play on White grievance, the public remains supportive of Black Lives Matters, recognizes the existence of systemic racism and supports Black athletes’ efforts to raise awareness of racial injustice. A recent Pew Research poll finds, “Overall, 44% of Americans now say that it is a lot more difficult to be a Black person in the U.S. than it is to be a White person, while 32% say it is a little more difficult and 23% say it is no more difficult. The share saying it is a lot more difficult to be Black than White is now 9 percentage points higher than it was in the summer of 2016.” (The increase, however, is almost entirely among Democrats, a sign that Trump’s racism and violent reaction to protesters has, if nothing else, prompted White Democrats to take a good look at racial injustice.)

We saw multiracial and multigenerational protests after George Floyd’s killing while in Minneapolis police custody last May. Marches and demonstrations took place in small rural towns, not just urban enclaves. This was a genuine and spontaneous outpouring of righteous indignation and empathy. Whether that was a fleeting emotion or it takes hold and provokes meaningful reforms depends in large part on the winner of November’s election. If current polling favoring Democrats holds, we will see the horrified response to police killings of African Americans reflected in the election results, and, we pray, in meaningful legislation.

From the moment he came down his golden Trump Tower escalator in 2015 to announce his presidential run, Trump’s rhetoric and policy choices have demeaned and dehumanized immigrants. His association of immigrants with crime and his characterization of them as job-stealers hurting domestic workers (both factually wrong) had the potential to inflame the entire country. While anti-immigrant sentiment does bind Trump to his hardcore base, overall the country has become more inclusive — as hard as that is to imagine.

The recent Pew poll shows: “An increasing share of registered voters — Trump and Biden supporters alike — say the growing number of newcomers to the country strengthens American society. In the new survey, 60% say this, while 37% say this threatens the nation’s customs and values.” Four years ago, 50 percent said immigrants were more of a threat while 46 percent said they strengthened America. Remarkably, even Republicans have become more pro-immigrant:

Only about a third of Trump supporters (32%) say immigrants do more to strengthen society, but this is a 13 percentage point increase from 19% in 2016. Biden supporters are more likely than Clinton supporters four years ago to say the growing number of newcomers strengthens society (84% vs. 71%).

Despite Trump’s Muslim travel ban, Islamophobia is also down. “Four years ago, a narrow majority (54%) of voters said that Islam was more likely than other religions to encourage violence among its followers," Pew found. “Today, the balance of opinion has shifted in the other direction, with 45% of voters saying that Islam is more likely to encourage violence and 51% saying it does not encourage violence more than other religions.” (These results may be attributable to the shift away from radical Islamic terrorist attacks and toward the much larger problem in the United States posed by white supremacists.)

Trump’s anti-immigrant initiatives, including the border wall (the amount of new wall construction has been minuscule, about five miles), repeal of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) and attempts to punish so-called sanctuary cities, have largely failed. Trump’s odious child-separation policy at the southern border turned into a political nightmare for Republicans. In other words, Trump’s xenophobia has not sent the country into a downward spiral of hate against immigrants, nor will it leave a permanent legal legacy.

Real progress in addressing racial justice and comprehensive immigration reform is possible next year — provided Trump and his Republican allies lose, and lose badly. If nothing else, Trump has reminded us just how ugly the face of blood-and-soil nationalism can be.