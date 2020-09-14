Monday it was Joe Biden’s turn to talk about fires of the present and future, except these fires are real, and they’re raging across much of the Western states, devouring towns and turning the sky red.

In a speech in Delaware, Biden talked about “the undeniable, accelerating, and punishing reality of climate change,” and even took direct aim at Trump’s focus on the supposed threat to the suburbs:

AD

Donald Trump warns that integration is threatening our suburbs. That’s ridiculous. But you know what’s actually threatening our suburbs? Wildfires are burning the suburbs in the West. Floods are wiping out suburban neighborhoods in the Midwest. And hurricanes are imperiling suburban life along our coasts. If we have four more years of Trump’s climate denial, how many suburbs will be burned in wildfires? How many suburbs will have been flooded out? How many suburbs will have been blown away in superstorms? If you give a climate arsonist four more years in the White House, why would anyone be surprised if more of America is ablaze? If you give a climate denier four more years in the White House, why would anyone be surprised when more of America is under water?

You can call Biden’s picture of the next four years fear-mongering, but it’s hard to argue that there has ever been a president more committed to exacerbating climate change than this one. The steps Trump has taken to do that are almost too numerous to mention, from pulling out of the Paris climate agreement to appointing a coal lobbyist to run the Environmental Protection Agency to letting energy companies release more methane into the air to rolling back regulations on emissions from power plants to encouraging car companies to produce gas guzzlers. To this day, Trump is still appointing more climate deniers to his administration

AD

This has happened not because Trump is passionately committed to warming the planet, but because he doesn’t particularly care about it at all (beyond his general desire to undo whatever Barack Obama did). That has given the extremist ideologues in his administration a green light to go as far as they want to, and they have wanted to go quite far.

Meanwhile, this is one area where Biden has genuinely moved to the left over the last year. In July he released an updated climate plan, one that proposed moving to 100 percent clean energy by 2035 and net zero emissions for the country by 2050, spending $2 trillion over four years on green infrastructure, and aggressively addressing decades of inequity in which low-income and minority communities bore the worst burden of pollution. Climate activists were pleasantly surprised.

AD

Those dates are obviously after Biden will have left office, should he win. Even if he passes a large climate bill, he can’t control what will happen after he’s gone. But you have to give him credit for this: For someone whose record on the environment over the course of his career has been perfectly fine but not more notable than that of your average Democrat in Congress, he’s going farther than any party nominee has before and talking like someone with a genuine commitment to strong action on climate.

AD

The common tendency is to ask whether that commitment is “real,” as in, whether he feels it so powerfully in the marrow of his bones that he’ll never abandon it no matter what. But what counts is that he has made the commitment, and not just buried deep in a policy paper but in this kind of high-profile way. That makes him far less likely to backslide on it, especially if climate activists keep him under pressure to do so.

There’s another piece of this puzzle, which is that while savvy pundits in Washington tend to believe that the public doesn’t care much about climate change (at least when compared to issues like health care or taxes or whether Netflix is airing a frank French movie about girls and sex), Biden surely understands that the positions he has taken are extremely popular, especially with young voters whose support he could certainly shore up.

AD

Perhaps more than the details of his climate plan, Biden is communicating that this is something he does indeed care about enough to follow through. And because the problem is so big and manifests in so many ways, it allows him to reinforce the idea that he’s the only candidate who actually cares about all Americans no matter where they live.

AD

As he said in his speech Monday, “Hurricanes don't swerve to avoid blue states. Wildfires don't skip towns that voted a certain way. The impacts of climate change don't pick and choose. That's because it's not a partisan phenomenon.”