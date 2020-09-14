You might not know Hibbert by name, but you probably recognize his songs and that unique baritone that can elicit laughter, joy, pain and tenderness all in a single melody.

Hibbert is credited with putting reggae music on the map with his 1968 song “Do the Reggay,” but that’s really just one part of his immense legacy for the millions of people around the world, like me, who saw him perform.

In the summer of 1994 I had just graduated from high school, and one of my buddies had an extra ticket to see Toots and the Maytals at Slim’s, a medium-size, second-tier venue south of Market Street in San Francisco. After seeing some of the biggest acts in the world, I didn’t have high expectations. Music snobbery can be a serious, lifelong affliction, one that can be incredibly irritating to everyone you know. But that night I learned a valuable lesson; after all, Hibbert liked to tell his crowds that he was the teacher.

When he arrived on the stage, I laughed. This middle-aged man with a paunch, shirtless under a bright yellow leather suit covered in rhinestones, appeared decidedly over the hill. He looked like a cross between an Elvis impersonator and Eddie Murphy, the ’80s comedy-special version.

Then he sleepily started singing “Pressure Drop,” one of his biggest hits, mic at his side, nowhere near his face. I was confused, because I didn’t realize we were being set up. By the end of the first verse he started to sway, just a little bit at first. Then his head started to bob. By the end of that first song, this man, who was born the same year as my mother, had the crowd’s gaze glued to his every move. This continued for the next two hours. He was hitting high notes, getting us to repeat his words when he told us to, and even doing splits.

I never again judged an artist of any kind solely on first glance.

In the years that followed, I went to see Hibbert in concert any chance I got, always introducing friends to this cultural phenomenon. Hibbert reached across generations and color lines. He became a favorite of college kids across the United States of several generations — and for good reason.

Not overtly political, like those of his friend and contemporary Bob Marley, Hibbert’s lyrics were simple yet poignant, telling stories of life in Jamaica.

But the man who gave us the term reggae was in fact one of the great soul singers of all time. He sang to everyone’s pain and joy. He harmonized with the most challenging aspects of the human condition in songs about love, poverty, violence and injustice. In that way, he was like Marvin Gaye or Otis Redding.

When I was imprisoned in Iran, two of Hibbert’s classics, “Time Tough” and “54-46 Was My Number,” which he wrote about his treatment in jail for marijuana possession (a charge he denied), were the songs that I found myself humming over and over as I walked circles in the prison yard. My number was 93-62.

Hibbert recorded dozens of albums and collaborated with countless artists. His songs have been covered by the Clash and Sublime, among others. His own covers of “Louie, Louie” and John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads” reimagined those classics into versions that add fresh layers to the original ones: a feat that few covers ever accomplish.

Fitting, then, that his one Grammy was for “True Love,” a 2004 album of fresh versions and covers — of his own songs and those of his collaborators — recorded with some of his musical friends, including Eric Clapton, Bonnie Raitt, Keith Richards and No Doubt. The album included the now iconic reggae/country mashup “Still Is Still Moving to Me,” with Willie Nelson.

Toots Hibbert’s cultural imprint is indelible. His songs will be devoured for generations to come, by everyone who wants to feel alive.

The joyous atmosphere of a reggae dance party seems very distant right now. When it’s safe to go to concerts again, Hibbert’s absence will be one more reminder of what we lost during this pandemic.