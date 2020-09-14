The state Democratic Party chair, William McCurdy II, rapped Trump’s reckless conduct, saying, “Trump is endangering Nevadans and flying in the face of his own White House recommendations by holding rallies this weekend. These emergency directives were put in place because under Trump’s watch, the outbreak of coronavirus got out of control. Over 190,000 Americans are dead, including nearly 1,500 Nevadans. But still, Trump continues to care more about boosting his own ego through superspreader rallies than about the health and safety of Nevadans.” That is a powerful message that cannot be repeated enough.

Appearing on ABC News’ “This Week,” Biden senior adviser Symone Sanders told host George Stephanopoulos that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.), are “actively campaigning,” but the difference with Trump’s campaigning is “we’re doing it so safely.” In other words, Biden is not risking superspreader rallies. “We are letting the science lead us,” Sanders said. “We are listening to the experts. You know, safety is of the utmost importance to our campaign — the safety of the voters, the safety of our campaign staff.” With dry understatement, she excoriated Trump’s conduct. “It’s not safe and it’s not modeling good behavior.”

Even more irresponsibly, Trump held an indoor event on Sunday in Nevada. The Post reported, “According to CNN, the city of Henderson has warned Xtreme Manufacturing, the site of Sunday’s rally, that the planned event is in violation of state regulations prohibiting gatherings of more than 50 people.” Rules — and health precautions — are for others.

Trump should come under extreme pressure to stop these events. This is precisely the mind-set he revealed on the calls with Bob Woodward that sent shock waves through the race in the past week. Trump will do whatever he perceives is in his own personal and political interest even if it means the possibility of endangering lives. He did not care enough about American lives early in the pandemic, so he delivered a false message that may have dissuaded many people from taking protective measures. When the virus began to spread, he again played down the health risks and goaded Republican governors to reopen their states, thereby extending the first wave of outbreaks well into the summer. And now with the U.S. death toll approaching 200,000 and criticism raining down on him, he still holds rallies that put Americans in harm’s way.

As in the aftermath of the Tulsa rally in June, we can expect a trail of infections following Trump rallies like the one in Nevada. In short, even now Trump’s reckless disregard for human life continues. That — just as much as the Woodward tapes — should shock the conscience of every decent American.