Young brings a wealth of relevant experience. For instance, he has served as a magistrate judge since 2014, as an assistant U.S. attorney for the Eastern District and its deputy criminal supervisor, as a senior assistant commonwealth’s attorney in Richmond and as an assistant public defender in Portsmouth, Va., for many years. When serving as a magistrate judge, Young has addressed a broad array of civil and criminal matters. More specifically, Young has conducted many proceedings that use alternatives to dispute resolution, including settlement conferences and mediations. Young has also tried numerous civil cases with the consent of the parties. He has concomitantly addressed a number of criminal matters, especially in the pretrial process, such as arraignments.

The vacancy materialized on Aug. 1, 2019, when U.S. Eastern District Judge Rebecca Beach Smith assumed senior status after 30 years of dedicated service on the court. The Eastern District enjoys a reputation for speedily deciding cases — especially civil matters, because the criminal docket receives precedence under the Speedy Trial Act — that has earned the district the nickname “Rocket Docket.” Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-Va.) rather expeditiously instituted a bipartisan merit selection process to recommend well qualified, mainstream candidates for Trump’s evaluation. The senators requested that a number of Virginia bar organizations — including the Virginia State Bar, the Virginia Bar Association, the Old Dominion Bar Association, the Virginia Women Attorney’s Association, the Virginia Trial Lawyers Association and the Virginia Defense Attorneys Association — promptly evaluate and rate applicants. The groups reviewed the applications, interviewed many candidates and strongly recommended several highly qualified judges and practicing attorneys in late October. Warner and Kaine in turn recommended Young and Eastern District Magistrate Judge Douglas Miller to Trump on March 20.

Young is exceptionally smart, hard working, ethical and independent and has balanced judicial temperament. The judge also earned a well-qualified rating from the American Bar Association, which is the strongest ranking. Young exhibited many of these excellent qualities in a June 24 Senate Judiciary Committee hearing when he answered a wide spectrum of questions. On July 30, the committee approved Young 22-0 without any discussion, which attests to the nominee’s strength, because the hyperpartisan panel has rarely cast unanimous votes over the past dozen years.

Requiring nominees to wait prolonged times can make them place careers and lives on hold. Moreover, the opening has meant that Smith has continued to carry a significant caseload, although most senior judges have responsibility for fewer cases than the jurists carried when on active status and than she currently addresses. Smith has generously maintained this caseload to help the district continue to rapidly, economically and fairly address a large, critical docket. Moreover, her Eastern District colleagues, court staff, litigants, counsel and the public are indebted to the experienced judge for her excellent ongoing service. However, the delay and political infighting that have left this seat and many others across the country empty for lengthy periods are not fair to the Eastern District or to a dedicated public servant who earned the right to assume senior status more than one year ago.

With the Senate’s recent return, the chamber must swiftly arrange a confirmation debate and vote on Young to fill the Eastern District judgeship that has been open entirely too long. Young’s strong record means that he deserves quick confirmation, while the jurist’s abilities will enable the court to maintain its hard-earned reputation as the Rocket Docket.