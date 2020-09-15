Trump’s view of the suburbs is badly out of date. Minorities including immigrants have streamed to the suburbia. Bloomberg reported last year that “today’s suburbs no longer look much like the lily-white places portrayed on 1950s and 1960s sitcoms. Whites comprised less than ten percent of growth of the suburban population in America’s 100 largest metros between the years 2000 and 2010.” In short, when Trump says Biden “threatens” to destroy the suburbs — meaning make them less White — he is decades late. Some individual neighborhoods in suburbia certainly are not well integrated, but non-Whites compromise a greater share of the suburbs than Trump’s 1950′s-frozen politics recognizes.

It might not be surprising then that a recent Monmouth poll shows, “Overall, about 3 in 4 Americans believe that having more racially integrated neighborhoods in their local communities is either very (41%) or somewhat (33%) important.” The percentage who say it is very important is up five points from January. A blatantly racist pitch is not likely to win these voters over, in part because the suburbs include many non-Whites. Bloomberg reported last year, “Between 1970 and 2000, the share of African Americans living in suburban Atlanta increased from 27 percent to 78 percent; while in greater Washington D.C it rose from 25 percent in 1970 to 82 percent.”

The suburbs have been trending away from Republicans since Trump was elected. In 2016 Trump won the suburban vote 49 percent to 45 percent. By 2018 Democrats split the suburbs with Republicans 49 to 49 percent. Now, The Post reports the suburban vote is a major weak point for Trump: “Biden holds an 11-point lead among suburban voters in Minnesota, New Hampshire, Wisconsin, and Nevada, where the president appeared for a not-socially distanced rally last night, according to a New York Times/Siena College poll released Saturday.” This is in line with The Post’s national polling: “A mid-August Washington Post/ABC News poll showed Biden winning the suburbs by 8 points. Suburban women support Biden by 13 points compared to a more even divide among men there.”

In key battleground states, Biden is also winning strongly among suburban voters. In a recent NBC/Marist Poll, 59 percent of suburban voters in Pennsylvania disapprove of Trump’s performance with only 38 percent approving; when asked about their voting preference, suburban Pennsylvanians pick Biden by a nearly identical margin (58 to 39 percent). In polling in Wisconsin — the location of recent violence in Kenosha — Biden leads 48 to 43 percent.

Part of the explanation for Trump’s failure to win over suburbia is his choice of topic. The moderate group Third Way has been studying suburbia in a polling project that started in January. Co-founder and executive vice president Matt Bennett tells me, “The first question is what suburban voters, who will decide the election, worry about more: the economy and COVID or protests and violence. Our data indicate strongly that it’s the former.”

That is one reason Biden is strenuously focusing on covid-19 and tying Trump’s failure to address it to the recession. Unless something changes dramatically, Biden stands to win the suburbs — making a Trump victory nearly impossible. There simply are not enough rural White voters to carry Trump to victory, if Democrats maintain their lock on urban voters and hang onto gains in the suburbs.