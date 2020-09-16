You’ll also be startled to hear that, according to Pew, Republicans who watch Trump’s favorite news network and listen to conservative talk radio are even more prone to believing this:

About six-in-ten (61%) of the Republicans whose only major sources of election news (among the eight asked about) are those with right-leaning audiences – talk radio and/or Fox News – say mail-in voter fraud is a major problem. But that figure falls to 23% among Republicans whose major news sources do not include talk radio or Fox News.

Here’s why this is ominous: It could create fertile ground for Trump to attempt to execute his scheme to try to declare untold numbers of mail ballots to be illegitimate.

This comes as other polling also shows Trump’s attacks having the desired effects. A new Post/ABC News poll finds that in Wisconsin, only 8 percent of Republicans plan to vote early by mail, while 76 percent plan to vote in person on Election Day.

Meanwhile, in Minnesota, those numbers are 14 percent to 82 percent. By contrast, in both states, substantially higher percentages of Democrats plan to vote early by mail, and substantially fewer plan to vote in person on Election Day.

It might be, as some Republicans have argued, that Trump is unintentionally hurting himself and his party by dissuading many GOP voters from using vote-by-mail. We’re already seeing Democrats rack up huge advantages in absentee ballot requests in key swing states; if the pandemic depresses Election Day turnout among GOP voters, this whole scheme could backfire.

But one thing that seems clear is that these attacks on vote-by-mail from Trump and right-wing media might be successfully polarizing the electorate around it. And that could create other problems.

Trump and his advisers have openly advertised their intention to try to declare him the winner on election night or soon after, even as millions and millions of mail ballots remain uncounted, after which Trump will declare that those outstanding votes are fraudulent and represent an effort to steal the election from him. At the same time, Republican lawyers will be fighting in court to invalidate as many of them as possible.

As we’ve noted, it might not end up mattering to the outcome what Trump says at this point — what will matter is who actually wins in the electoral college, and questions about which ballots are cast out will largely be settled in litigation. But Trump could still get untold numbers of his supporters to believe that the counting of outstanding ballots constitutes a plot to steal the election from them.

That could make violence or other civic damage more likely, particularly if late-counted ballots tip the election against Trump. Making this all worse, Trump keeps telling his supporters to believe that no electoral outcome in which they’re on the losing side can be a legitimate one.

Obviously, if nearly half of Republican voters already think fraud is a “major problem” in mail balloting, that could mean there’s a fairly large Republican audience out there that’s already been primed to hear and accept such claims.

All this constitutes yet another reason to hope that Joe Biden wins Florida — it’s both a state that Trump must win and one that allows for the early counting of mail ballots, meaning a much faster overall Election Day count. If Biden does win there, we could be reasonably sure of the winner on election night.

In a cycle filled with all kinds of horrors, that would be an unexpectedly pleasant and swift resolution. But given all we’ve been through, that’s probably not something we should count on.