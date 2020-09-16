Focus on two swing states in which polls have early closing times: North Carolina will close at 7:30 p.m., and Florida will close in its entirety by 8 p.m. (The part of the state in the Eastern time zone will close at 7 p.m.) Should Biden claim either of these states, his campaign can feel quite confident he’ll win the presidency. And there is some good news for him associated with those states: CNN’s most recent polling shows Biden up by three points in North Carolina and by five in Florida.

Even better for those wanting early clarity: Both states have plenty of voting opportunities before Election Day. This may help defuse confusion and false claims of a “rigged” election.

North Carolina’s voting-by-mail and in-person early voting are robust. (Voters there can also drop off absentee ballots they received by mail.) While much has been made of the 4 percent rejection rate for mailed-in ballots in the state so far, election officials are reportedly contacting voters to “cure” errors (such as failure to sign the ballot envelope.) We can expect a large percentage of ballots to be received before Election Day, potentially making it that much easier to report these ballots early in the evening.

As an election official for the Guilford County, N.C., Board of Elections explained to a local NBC affiliate: “The board is allowed to approve [early] ballots. We can begin opening them, we can run them into our tabulator but not tabulate them, not count the votes, just have the data within the machine.” This is key, as the NBC station explained: “On Election Day, all ballots tabulated will then be counted and votes will be released when the polls close at 7:30 p.m.” If North Carolina voters want their ballots to be counted early and avoid lines on Election Day, one of those early voting methods makes sense. And if they are worried about sending in their ballots through the U.S. Postal Service, they can vote early or drop off their absentee ballots in person. The more of the vote that comes in before Election Day, the more votes will be reported early in the evening. If the lead is decisive, we might know the results of a key state before the sun comes up on Nov. 4. If it is too close to call or Biden wins, Trump is in trouble.

Florida gets a bad rap for its “butterfly ballots” and the 2000 fiasco. And if the margin in Florida is tiny (as it often is), we may not know results for days (or weeks). But while the closeness of the race may prevent a quick call, the state’s early-voting system is also solid.

No-excuse voting by mail is allowed in Florida, and voters there also have the option to vote early in-person or to deposit their mail ballots in widely used secure ballots drop boxes. Individuals can track their ballots online to determine whether it is received and counted. Early voting begins Oct. 4, giving Floridians plenty of time to use one of the available methods. The Florida Division of Elections makes clear: “Early Voting is when a person casts a ballot prior to Election Day at a location designated by the Supervisor of Elections and deposits the voted ballot into the tabulation voting system.” Again, the more votes delivered early, the quicker they will be reported out.

Florida also benefits from a sports franchise’s decision to help with early voting. Orlando Weekly reported last week: “The city of Orlando and the Orlando Magic jointly announced on Wednesday that the Amway Center will serve as an early voting location for the upcoming 2020 elections.” Opening up this kind of facility is of immense value; the arena is huge, allowing spaced-out voting booths with multiple exits and entrances that allow social distancing. In many ways, it is the ideal sort of facility for an early-voting center.

In short, Florida residents, like North Carolinians, can contribute to a smoothly operated election. The Tampa Bay Times explains, “In Florida, elections officials are actually able to begin processing mail ballots through tabulating equipment well before Nov. 3, although they are not allowed to begin releasing results until after polls close on Election Day.” Critically, early votes “are often among the first results reported by counties when results start coming out.”

As with North Carolina, Biden does not need to win Florida to have a clear path to victory. (States such as Wisconsin, where he leads by a substantial margin, Pennsylvania and Michigan, where his lead is also large, can put him over the top.) But should Biden win Florida, Trump is in deep trouble.

What is the lesson here? Voters can help early states such as North Carolina and Florida report votes quickly and remove pressure on Election Day by getting their votes into the system early. If the mail worries them, they have plenty of safe options. Voters in these states may be critical to instilling confidence that the election process is working as it is supposed to. Keep in mind, however, that if the margin is tiny, even the best voting system will not produce a quick result.

