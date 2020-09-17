Hey, this could catch on! Yes, all Biden is doing is behaving like a responsible grown-up. But in these times, that is manna from heaven.

Before getting to the media’s questions or the substance of his 90-minute briefing with seven scientists (impossible to imagine Trump would sit still and absorb information for that long), the former vice president bashed Trump’s town hall performance. “Even after acknowledging to Bob Woodward on tape that he was fully informed on the gravity of the danger related to covid-19, he refused to warn the American people,” Biden said. “And again, last night, in a televised town hall, the president revealed in no uncertain terms the lack of seriousness with which he continues to take this pandemic.”

Biden specifically hit Trump for the president’s remarks on masks: “He even said that ‘a lot of people think that masks are not good’ — undercutting the easiest and most effective means we have for reducing the spread of this disease.” Biden’s comments came just as Robert Redfield, Trump’s director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, testified to Congress that masks could be more effective than a vaccine. Biden repeatedly slammed Trump for still having no plan for fighting the pandemic. “A president’s first responsibility is to protect the American people,” Biden said. “And he won’t. That is utterly disqualifying.”

Biden segued into his briefing to make clear that experts stressed “the paramount importance of preparing now for the swift, organized, and free distribution of a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine.” That will take time, he cautioned. Moreover, we cannot take Trump’s word alone for the safety and efficacy of the vaccine given his track record of lying. As Biden said: “I trust vaccines. I trust the scientists. But I don’t trust Donald Trump — and the American people can’t either.” (Polling shows voters agree with Biden.)

Biden reiterated the criteria needed to validate the vaccine:

First, what criteria will be used to ensure that a vaccine meets the scientific standard of safety and effectiveness? Second, if the administration greenlights a vaccine — who will validate that the decision was driven by science rather than politics? Third, how can we be sure that the distribution of the vaccine will take place — safely, cost-free, and without a hint of favoritism?

Biden ended by stressing the need for an effective and detailed distribution plan. “If I am elected president, I will begin implementing an effective distribution plan from the minute I take office,” he promised. “That is what I discussed with the experts in the briefing today. It will include: a detailed timeline for when people will get the vaccine, a clear delineation of priority populations, the specific means and mechanisms of shipping and storage at appropriate temperatures, the division of responsibility at every level of government.” Just picture Biden asking Trump what his plan is.

In responding to questions from the media, Biden repeated that it is Trump he does not trust, not the scientists or vaccines. After all, the Democratic nominee reminded us, Trump was the guy who told us to inject bleach and reportedly ruminated about nuking a hurricane.

Biden also commented on Trump’s blaming him for the lack of a mask mandate:

While chiding Trump for still saying “some people say” masks are not a good idea, he made clear there was at least a legal issue as to whether the president could mandate the use of masks. (Remember when Republicans cared about the 10th Amendment and expansion of executive power?) He spelled out how he would call all the governors in, expose them to scientists and implore them to adopt a mandate themselves. Persuasion by facts? Wow, it could become a pattern.

Perhaps most impressive, Biden showed a bit of what he knows about vaccine distribution. Some categories require two shots and refrigeration, so they’d have to be shipped in bulk. Others could be distributed in small lots. Hmm, sounds as though he has been talking to experts. Could that be a regular thing? Only if we get rid of the current buffoonish president.

