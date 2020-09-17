The White House signing ceremony for the agreement called the Abraham Accords, with Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates normalizing relations with the Jewish state, was a historic moment and merited all the attention it received. Yet the Politico story, and its implications, deserve plenty of discussion too.

“The Iranian government is weighing an assassination attempt against the American ambassador to South Africa, U.S. intelligence reports say, according to a U.S. government official familiar with the issue and another official who has seen the intelligence,” reported Nahal Toosi and Natasha Bertrand. The reaction was instantaneous and bipartisan, as it ought to have been.

Former supreme allied commander of NATO and retired Navy Adm. James G. Stavridis declared Tuesday that should Iran act to harm any ambassador or indeed any American, the U.S. response should be “immediate and overwhelming.” Trump himself commented late Monday, on Twitter, about the threat: “Any attack by Iran, in any form, against the United States will be met with an attack on Iran that will be 1,000 times greater in magnitude!” A clear message made even clearer Wednesday.

House Armed Services Committee member Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.), who served in Iraq as a Marine, amplified the Stavridis formula Wednesday morning, saying a U.S. response to any attack on any American should be “immediate, overwhelming and disproportionate.”

National security adviser Robert C. O’Brien, also on Wednesday, said, “The message to the mullahs is don’t make that mistake. And if you do, there will be a severe, severe and decisive response.”

“Lana Marks is a great ambassador to South Africa,” O’Brien continued. “She’s a friend of the president … and a friend of mine, but this would apply to any ambassador, not just Ambassador Marks. So you know, the days of state-sponsored terrorism by Iran are over. And if they engaged in that kind of behavior, the consequences would be massive.”

Massive. Immediate. Disproportionate. The Trump administration, a defense expert in Congress and a respected national-security authority leave no doubt what should happen if Iran reverts to state-sponsored terrorism directed at American officials or even civilians.

Now what’s needed: prominent Democrats taking a similarly firm line to drive home a message that protecting Americans from rogue regimes isn’t a partisan matter. It was President Bill Clinton who set the admirable standard and a high bar here. When Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein attempted to assassinate former president George H.W. Bush while he was visiting Kuwait in 1993, Clinton ordered a powerful strike — 23 Tomahawk missiles — on the Iraqi regime. Message received. Hussein slunk back into his hole and did not threaten Bush again.

Trump ordered the killing of Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani last winter because the terrorist mastermind was in Iraq organizing strikes on U.S. personnel through Iran’s proxies — an extension of Iran’s extraterritorial war on the United States that had claimed 600 American lives during the Iraq War and wounded thousands more. Soleimani was a terrorist in a foreign field, an international criminal, and the United States acted righteously to remove him and the threat he presented.

In response, the Iranians shot ballistic missiles at Americans in Iraq, an attack that, while wounding some soldiers, did not kill any. It is widely believed the Iranians let slip their intentions so that they could avoid fatalities that might have provoked a U.S. president who would not hesitate to strike at those who strike at Americans. Message sent and delivered, but also no need to escalate.

The Politico report on Sunday suggests the beleaguered regime in Tehran — financially broke, largely isolated and watching its regional rivals join Israel and the United States in opposing the mullahs’ hegemonist ambitions and “end times” theology — may be considering an unwise lashing-out at U.S. targets. That is a sign of desperation: No one in the Iranian regime would rest easy after provoking Trump.

But Trump would be helped, and the Iranians further discouraged from acting, if he had clear bipartisan backing for a strong, punitive U.S. response to any Iranian attack. Specifically, backing by Joe Biden could send a clear message that, despite his role in an Obama administration that appeased Iran, he, too, would respond forcefully as president and would support Trump in this. Yet, as of this writing, Biden has been silent. This isn’t an “R” or “D” matter, but an American one. The message must remain consistent, across administrations and across decades, about what happens to those who harm Americans.