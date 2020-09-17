The FiveThirtyEight polling average has Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden with nearly a nine-point lead in Minnesota. The Post/ABC poll released Wednesday shows a blowout, with Biden leading President Trump by 16 points among likely voters in the state. Even if this is an outlier, Minnesota would not be competitive for Trump if he were behind by half the distance.

The reason for Republicans’ problems reflects Trump’s national problems. “Trump’s large deficit in the Post-ABC poll of Minnesota is rooted in lukewarm support among the White voters without college degrees on which he has long depended and lopsided opposition among women and college graduates,” The Post explains. “Overall, White voters without college degrees in the poll split 51 percent for Trump to 48 percent for Biden. There is a sharp gender divide within that group of voters, with Trump leading by 23 points among men while trailing by 19 points among women.” Recall that Trump won White voters without college degrees by 27 points in this state in 2016. He lost the women’s vote in 2016 by only seven points.

George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis, setting off nationwide protests. But Trump’s response seems to have backfired. Biden leads by 11 points in the state (30 points among women) on the question of which candidate voters trust to handle crime and safety. His margin rises to 14 points (32 points among women) when it comes to discouraging violence, and 24 points (43 points among women) on equal treatment of different groups. Fifty-five percent of respondents say they support the Black Lives Matter protests — with 36 percent supporting them strongly. Biden’s lead among White women with college degrees is even higher than it is for women generally.

AD

AD

The margin in Wisconsin polling was six points for Biden (the FiveThirtyEight average shows it closer to seven). Similar leads for Biden among women and college-educated Whites that we saw in Minnesota are boosting him in the Badger State while Trump’s 2016 advantage among White women without college degrees has tightened considerably (he won the demographic by 16 points in 2016, but leads them by only 10 points now).

There are several takeaways from these results. First, Trump’s “law and order” message has bombed in two states with high-profile violence in recent months. This may have even been part of the reason voters turned away from him. Perhaps seeing Trump celebrate White militia members, defend the teenager charged with killing two protesters in Kenosha, Wis., and paint Black Lives Matter protesters as anarchists made voters realize the president is making their own lives more dangerous.

Second, Trump is no longer relying on White voters generally; he’s down to White men without college degrees in many states. That is not a sufficient slice of the electorate to compensate for the voters he has scared off.

AD

AD

Third, thinking back to his town hall on ABC Tuesday night or to the Republican National Convention, it’s hard imagine anything that could stem the tide of voters flowing to Biden. In fact, Trump’s willful ignorance and lying about covid-19, his cavalier attitude toward health care (an issue that generally ranks higher for women than for men), his incitement of violence, and his shoutouts to white nationalists are far more likely to turn off wavering voters than to recapture those he lost. In short, the more Trump, the worse for his campaign.