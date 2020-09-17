It’s almost as though the idea that Joe Biden is responsible for violence that occurs while Donald Trump is president makes about as much sense as the idea that Biden should have implemented a national mask mandate. The public, whose ability to rationally weigh evidence and logic is sometimes limited, seems nonetheless to have grasped that Trump’s claim to be the guarantor of order made little sense.

AD

AD

During his convention speech, Trump said “No one will be safe in Biden’s America.” But the fear of chaos and societal dissolution should Biden be elected doesn’t seem to have taken hold. Consider these new poll findings:

The Reuters/Ipsos poll found that only 11% of suburban whites said the most important factor driving their vote was a candidate’s perceived interest in being “tough on crime” and civil unrest. That is down from 13% of suburban whites who responded to a similar poll that ran Sept. 9-10, and 15% who said the same thing in a Sept. 3-8 poll. Instead, suburban whites, like all Americans, have been largely driven by concerns about the coronavirus, which has killed more than 195,000 people so far in the United States, more than any other country in the world.

So not only is the fear of crime not at the top of the public’s agenda, recent polls have shown that they’re more likely to say Trump is making things worse, not better.

Trump’s campaign will keep trying new attacks against Biden until it finds something that works. But for now, it’s adrift, without focus. And for Trump, focus means an enemy.

Not Biden himself, though. Try as he might, Trump can’t seem to make Americans loathe the former vice president. Some may not like Biden, some may disagree with his policy positions, but he just isn’t the object of a burning hatred, even among Trump supporters, the way Hillary Clinton was.

AD

AD

But back in 2016, it was more than just Clinton. From the moment he announced he’d run for president, Trump posited immigrants as the enemy, a violent horde of invaders coming to take your job and kill your family. It was something so many of his target voters could relate to, since they perceived immigrants as the source of societal changes that made them feel uncomfortable and alienated.

But Trump’s attempts to make “anarchists” and antifa a similar hate-object haven’t found the same purchase. Your average suburban voter doesn’t see her town in flames, and she’s probably never met an anarchist or a member of antifa. They don’t feel like a direct threat. She’s seen some protests on TV that turned violent, but they never seemed like a profound societal force that could shape her life and imperil her family.

But you know what does? This pandemic.

AD

AD

That suburban voter knows people who have gotten sick. She may even know some who have died. Covid-19 is a daily presence in her life. Her kids are struggling with online learning, her community is suffering financially, she hasn’t been able to see her friends and relatives in months — and you’re trying to tell her that anarchists are what she should be mad about?

Nor can Trump focus anger on Washington the way he did four years ago, since he and his cronies are running it. Every once in a while, you hear them mention “the swamp,” but it inevitably falls flat, not only because he is quite obviously more corrupt than any president in modern times and probably in all of U.S. history, but because you can’t run against the establishment when you’re the establishment.

At least not if you want to persuade anyone who isn’t already behind you. Complaints about the “deep state” opposing Trump may thrill Sean Hannity’s audience and the significant portion of Trump’s base made up of QAnon conspiracy theorists, but those people were always going to vote for him. It won’t win him any new supporters — which he needs, given that he trails Biden by a significant margin.

AD

AD

But it’s difficult to imagine Trump sticking with an economic message from here until November. It’s too quiet, too polite, too ordinary. That’s not how Trump rolls. He needs something more visceral, something that gets the adrenaline pumping and dials up the anger of his crowds. He doesn’t know he’s succeeding until he sees them seethe with rage.

As much as Trump loves to claim that he’s been the greatest president in history and turned every American’s life into unmitigated bliss, he knows that, for him, it isn’t the real path to success. He needs hate and fear to get people to vote for him. But he can’t find the right target.