Collins: But who is working on it is my question.

McEnany: — multiple stakeholders here at the White House who work on policies.

Collins: But not the CDC director or —

McEnany: So our Domestic Policy Council and others are working on a health-care plan. Yes.

Collins: Not the CDC director? Not Bob Kadlec? Not Admiral Giroir? None of them have any idea about the healthcare plan, they said.

McEnany: I’m not going to give you a readout of what our health-care plan looks like and who’s working on it.

Collins: I’m just wondering who is working on it.

McEnany: If you want to know — if you want to know, come work here at the White House. Yes.

Collins: Kayleigh, I just wanted to know who’s working on it.

McEnany: Yes. Stakeholders here in the White House. And, as I told you, our Domestic Policy Council and others in the White House are working on a health-care plan, the president’s vision for the next five years. Yes. And if you want more, come join us here.