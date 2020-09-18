So if this set of issues isn’t working for Trump, why does he insist on bringing them up at every possible moment?

The simple answer: In these dark times, attacking a popular protest movement and unsubtly fear-mongering on race are some of Trump’s most promising options. The choices on this unappetizing menu include the coronavirus pandemic, the economy, Trump’s first-term accomplishments or protests and other cultural issues. Bad as it is, Trump’s strategic position on race and policing is arguably better than on any other issue.

Start with the coronavirus pandemic. According to FiveThirtyEight’s tracker, only 40 percent of the public approves of how Trump has handled covid-19, and with good reason: There have been more than 6 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the United States, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is projecting that the confirmed U.S. death toll will probably pass 200,000 in October. Faced with numbers such as those, it’s no wonder Trump wants to pick fights on something else.

In theory, the economy should be a better topic for Trump, despite the impact of the pandemic. His approval rating on the issue — 51 percent — is much higher than his job approval rating, and voters think he’s doing a better job on the economy than he is on key issues such as health care and civil rights. In theory, Trump should be able to capitalize on these numbers.

But there are two problems with a Trumpian version of “It’s the economy, stupid.”

First, Trump has been trying to take advantage of these numbers for years, and it has never produced the desired result. There are a lot of wonky explanations for this — among them that polarization colors how people see the economy, and cultural issues are displacing economic issues in the public mind — but when a strategy fails to work, you test out other routes.

Second, running on the economy carries its own risks. Right now, Congress is, inexplicably, failing to pass another round of economic stimulus and provide relief to Americans who have been wrecked economically by the pandemic. If Trump were to run solely on the economy, Americans might start to hold the dealmaker in chief responsible for a multi-branch failure to advance any solution, even an imperfect one.

Finally, Trump could try to run on his first-term record. But that’s fraught, too. Trump’s major first-term policy pushes involved a failed attempt to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, cutting taxes for high-income Americans, getting Brett Kavanaugh onto the Supreme Court and shutting the government down to fund a border wall. None of those efforts are particularly popular. And even if they were, pretending the past six months didn’t happen would be jarringly tone-deaf at a time when many Americans are still out of work or afraid of contracting a deadly virus.

In this light, Trump’s continued emphasis on rioting and lawlessness makes more sense. Yes, it’s a losing issue for Trump, but his other options aren’t appealing. Maybe more important, Trump has seen a little bit of progress on this issue. Americans are more skeptical of the protests now than they were in the early summer. And overall, Biden had a nine-point lead at the height of the protests, but now he’s back to a seven-point advantage.

That doesn’t mean that an anti-protest attitude or painting a grim portrait of suburbs overrun with Black radicals will secure Trump’s reelection. Some of Trump’s recent gains might be due to natural partisanship or the tail end of a convention bounce rather than instances of rioting, and he can’t make the recession or the pandemic go away by pillorying protests.

But, in a purely political sense, Trump’s emphasis on the protests makes some sense: He knows he’s behind, and he’s trying to do something, anything, to shift the race.

