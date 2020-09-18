The new line from the Senate majority leader is this: When Democrats raise concerns about Russian interference in our election, they are the ones who are doing Russia’s dirty work for them, because in so doing, Democrats are undermining faith in our elections, just as Russia wants.

“The Democrats are doing the Chinese and the Russians’ work for them by sowing doubts about our democracy, by trying to divide us against ourselves,” McConnell (R-Ky.) told a right-wing radio host this week.

McConnell repeated this in a letter to Democrats that his staff leaked to the press. In it, McConnell complained that Democrats are being overly alarmist about election security by raising doubts about efforts to corrupt vote-by-mail and about Russian interference.

“This endless parade of partisan hysteria has furthered our adversaries’ goals to a degree that Putin, Xi, and mullahs in Tehran can scarcely dream of achieving themselves,” McConnell wrote, adding that Democrats are sowing the "divisions” sought by Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, the Russian and Chinese leaders.

This new line hints at a way that Republicans will deal with facts about the election that will grow increasingly glaring and worrisome in coming days.

One is that Trump’s own intelligence officials have repeatedly told us that Russia actually is trying to interfere in the election right now, on Trump’s behalf.

On that score, it’s funny that McConnell included China in his quotes. While officials have flagged China’s preference for Trump to lose, they have denied that China is actively interfering. So in doing this, McConnell is actually helping Trump, by using false-equivalence to downplay the importance of Russian interference.

By contrast, Russia is interfering, something FBI Director Christopher A. Wray confirmed on Thursday. During a House hearing, Wray pointed to “very active efforts by the Russians to influence our elections in 2020,” whose goal is primarily “to denigrate Vice President Biden.”

Wray did say intelligence is picking up less direct effort to “target election infrastructure,” as CNN reported, and noted that the focus was more on “malign foreign influence,” i.e., the spreading of disinformation to foment discord and smear Biden.

What’s more, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence has also confirmed this, releasing a statement indicating that Russia is using “a range of measures” to denigrate Biden.

We also know Russia is trying to interfere in other ways. Microsoft recently revealed that it had evidence that the same 2016 Russian hacking operation has again tried to penetrate the systems of numerous U.S. political organizations and candidates.

And last week, the Treasury Department placed sanctions on a pro-Russian Ukrainian official named Andriy Derkach, whom it called “an active Russian agent for over a decade."

Derkach, the department said, has been pushing Russian disinformation against Biden. That has entailed working closely with Rudolph W. Giuliani, the president’s personal lawyer, and trying to feed information to Republicans such as Sen. Ron Johnson (Wis.), the chair of the Homeland Security Committee.

While Johnson denies taking that information, he’s running a Senate investigation designed to validate similar debunked smears, and will release a “report” on his “findings.” Giuliani is hard at work on the same smears. Trump is also pushing them.

Clearly, Russia has the same goal it did four years ago: to help Trump win the election. If it isn’t (yet) succeeding through hacking, one likely reason is that the constant sounding of alarms has pushed us to make our systems more resistant to attack.

In other words, our guard is up, and to some degree, this has worked. But McConnell is now saying, in effect, that Democrats should stop sounding that alarm.

Meanwhile, intelligence officials appear to be trying to limit the release of information about Russian interference. They recently announced an end to in-person briefings of Congress with the assent of John Ratcliffe, who is the director of national intelligence and a Trump loyalist.

This decision was reversed, but notably, only after Democrats raised a huge fuss. Yet, McConnell is now claiming Democrats should stop making so much noise.

Four years ago, McConnell quashed an effort by the Obama administration to present a united, bipartisan front against Russian interference. He’s been trying to downplay it for years.

This has now hit a new level of absurdity. It’s akin to saying that if we talk too much about bank robbery, it might undermine faith in the security of banks, so it’s best not to put anyone on trial for bank robbery.

