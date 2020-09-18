How did this deceitful language end up on the ballot? There are two factors. First, is raw power politics. Texas billionaires are already pouring hundreds of thousands of dollars into Virginia to convince voters to support the referendum. Given General Assembly elections next year, its leaders prefer not to anger those who can write $250,000 checks. And second is a theory from Virginia Attorney General Mark R. Herring (D) that the General Assembly has the constitutional right to write deceptive ballot language aimed at getting unsuspecting voters to support their constitutional proposals.

That money talks in politics is not new, but Herring’s legal theory is dangerously unprecedented. Before we debunk his position, it will be useful to first prove the ballot description is inaccurate and suffers from material omissions. Earlier this year, the General Assembly proposed two constitutional amendments affecting the process of redistricting the state. One would add new criteria for drawing the districts. The other amendment creates a Virginia Redistricting Commission empowered to use the criteria to draw the district lines. The General Assembly had the option of putting the full textual changes on the ballot or using a description of the proposed changes. It chose the latter. Should the referendum pass, all the unseen textual changes are added to the Constitution.

Most voters will assume the ballot wording is a fair, neutral description of the proposed constitutional changes, not a “caveat emptor” warning on a product out of the 19th century.

Here is the referendum in its entirety:

Should the Constitution of Virginia be amended to establish a redistricting commission, consisting of eight members of the General Assembly and eight citizens of the Commonwealth, that is responsible for drawing the congressional and state legislative districts that will be subsequently voted on, but not changed by, the General Assembly and enacted without the Governor’s involvement and to give the responsibility of drawing districts to the Supreme Court of Virginia if the redistricting commission fails to draw districts or the General Assembly fails to enact districts by certain deadlines?

Is there a mention of the proposed criteria changes? No.

Is there a mention that the “citizen” members are not actually independent but must be approved by at least one top partisan Democratic or Republican leader in the General Assembly? No.

Is there a mention that it is possible for three partisan legislators to block the entire work of the other 13 commission members because of an unstated supermajority requirement? No.

Indeed, the term “citizens of the Commonwealth” does not appear in the actual textual changes. The text allows citizens of other states to be chosen.

Does this ballot language alert voters to the proposed change violating the separation of powers doctrine, a sacrosanct principle for 244 years endorsed by legal scholars of the left and right? No.

When I recently pointed out this and more to Herring and the state’s top judicial scholars, none denied the ballot wording failed to alert unsuspecting voters to any of these material omissions.

Why? The seeming conclusion is they agree with Herring’s claim that the Virginia Constitution gives the General Assembly the right to deceive the people when writing the ballot descriptions. If he is right, then legislators are legally free to fool the voters.

The Virginia Constitution specifically says the people retain the right to approval all amendments. By what legal logic therefore would the people have passed a constitution giving them this right but also allowing the General Assembly to eviscerate this right by deceptive ballot manipulation.

In Texas, such wording is unconstitutionally misleading. Thus, the Texas billionaires are hoping to fool unsuspecting Virginians into supporting the referendum.

It is absurd to claim the Virginia Constitution sanctions the right of government leaders to intentionally deceive the voters.