But enough about him. At sundown Friday, Jews around the world will begin to celebrate Rosh Hashanah (literally “the head of the year”) and also to begin the 10-day period, the High Holy Days or the Days of Awe, that culminates with Yom Kippur, the day of repentance. Central to the Rosh Hashanah liturgy is the Unetaneh Tokef prayer, which dates to the 11th century. In a year in which we have witnessed so much death and suffering, it rings especially true:

On Rosh Hashanah it is inscribed, and on Yom Kippur it is sealed — how many shall pass away and how many shall be born, who shall live and who shall die, who in good time, and who by an untimely death, who by water and who by fire, who by sword and who by wild beast, who by famine and who by thirst, who by earthquake and who by plague, who by strangulation and who by lapidation, who shall have rest and who wander, who shall be at peace and who pursued, who shall be serene and who tormented, who shall become impoverished and who wealthy, who shall be debased, and who exalted.

The prayer speaks to the fragility of life and always gives me a sense of urgency. You never know what will happen. Say “I love you,” do not waste time, spend it wisely.

The prayer seems like a downer, but this line provides solace and points to our path forward: “But repentance, prayer and righteousness avert the severity of the decree.” We know all too well that sickness and death come to the righteous and the evil, but the prayer nevertheless reminds us that we have free will — to ask for forgiveness, to change our ways and to do good. During the Days of Awe, I will be thinking of my rejoinder to the Unetaneh Tokef (as in much of Jewish liturgy, it is phrased in the plural):

Who have we nursed back to health from physical or mental illness?

Who in grief have we comforted?

Who have we fed?

Who have we calmed in times of upheaval?

Who have we sustained in times of physical, emotional and economic uncertainty?

Who have we respected and treated with dignity?

And likewise, we need to be honest about when we have failed to do these things and where we can improve in the coming year.

You do not need to be Jewish or even to believe in a Higher Power to appreciate that we are being tested. We are living in extraordinary times — a pandemic, a recession, a crisis in our democracy and reckoning on race, all at once — for which there is no precedent. Great calamities have struck, both man-made and natural, but we have the capacity to lessen the burden on our fellow Americans, to remember what we owe others, to become the best versions of ourselves and to act on our values — be it in work, family or politics.