For the summer and early fall of 1983, then, I got the most amazing clerkship ever: a shared time with five legal giants from across the spectrum of the law. And the nicest of these judges was Ginsburg, the sweetest — and smallest — big brain I have ever met.

So, through her long illnesses, I have prayed for her recovery. She was, however, no stranger to deep disagreement or to the need to outline in clear, concise language why one takes the positions they do on matters of law.

The Constitution is our nation’s highest law. It commits to the president the sole power to nominate a justice to the Supreme Court, and I expect President Trump to move rapidly to do just that now that Ginsberg has died — he told me on air on Aug. 11 that he would — and probably from a recent successful circuit court appointee, such as Judge Amy Coney Barrett or Judge Allison Jones Rushing, both of whom could have their full FBI background investigations updated quickly and their records from confirmation brought up for quick distribution.

I expect, if the paperwork is recent enough, that Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) will hold hearings almost as soon as the nomination arrives from down the street. Neither of these judges are strangers to the committee. And the possibility, however remote, of post-election emergency petitions to the Supreme Court such as the arguments in Bush v. Gore in 2000, underscore the need for a full complement of justices when those decisions are rendered.

The Constitution imposes no rule on the Senate as to when it can take up a nomination. A majority of the Senate may choose not to consider one at all, such as happened when Judge Merrick Garland was nominated by President Barack Obama in 2016. Obama exercised his right to nominate and the Senate’s majority exercised its right not to hold a hearing or a vote on that nomination.

The rule is that the Senate majority rules in this matter. British Prime Minister Benjamin Disraeli put it succinctly in the 19th century: “A majority is always better than the best repartee.” Talk all you want, but 51 votes decides.

A radical agenda has been gaining traction with Democrats this year, including statehood for D.C. (and two new senators), ending the legislative filibuster, expansion of the Supreme Court — “packing the court” — and end runs around the electorial college. Faced with a Republican majority clearly intent on voting on Trump’s nominee, many Democratic senators and liberal interest groups are already arguing that the Senate is bound by the majority’s decision in 2016 not to vote on Garland, and thus not vote on the new nominee. This is, of course, nonsense. These Democrats are demanding that centrist-to-conservative Republican senators act conservatively and play by rules many of these same Democrats are already on record as wanting to break if they gain a majority and the presidency.

To which the Senate majority — the Republicans — should say: “No. We warned Harry Reid when he was the Senate majority leader in 2013 not to change the rules from supermajority votes on judicial nominees to simple majority votes. But Reid did so anyway. We are not going to be bound by old rules broken by Democrats over our objection.”

The rule in the Senate on nominations — the “Reid Rule” it should and often is called — is that the majority decides when to confirm and who to confirm. That’s what happened in 2016-2017 with Garland and then in 2017 with Justice Neil M. Gorsuch and 2018 with Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh, and it is what will happen with Trump’s nominee to fill the new vacancy.

Everything else is noise and posturing. Just read the Constitution. Radical Democrats aim to rip out parts of the Constitution and ignore their own past practices and push their radical agenda if they win a majority in the Senate, and much of the “blue bubble” media want to help them do so.

Justice Ginsburg always fought hard for what she believed to be true. Senate Republicans should do the same, with the grace and soft words that the late justice used, but with the same indomitable and fearless approach. Serve the Constitution, and all will be well.