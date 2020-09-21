Monday’s love fest follows a similar session from last week, when Trump proclaimed that he’d be appearing on “Fox & Friends” weekly from here on out. Fox News responded that there was no such agreement whatsoever. Okay, but Fox News has never needed an “agreement” to shill for the president.
“Fox & Friends” is the sort of place where President Trump can know next to nothing about a pressing matter, and, well, that’s just fine. The first topic on Monday was the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the White House’s plans to nominate a replacement. Asked about short-lister Barbara Lagoa of the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals, Trump said: “Well, she’s excellent. She’s Hispanic. She’s a terrific woman, from everything I know. I don’t know her. Florida, we love Florida. And so, she’s got a lot of things — very smart. They’re all very smart ... These are really top people — to get on that list.”
That’s a substance-free answer. So co-host Steve Doocy was there to fill in some of the potential nominee’s background: “Judge Lagoa, who you apparently are considering, she’s 52, she’s an appeals judge in the 11th Circuit from Miami, she’s the daughter of Cuban exiles and would be the second Latina on the Supreme Court and I’ve been reading this morning in The Washington Post, it sounds like a lot of people who surround you and perhaps are trying to bend your ear really like her because not only is she a brilliant jurist ... but she’s from Florida.”
That was a swing-state question. Trump blathered on a bit about the politics of the nomination. “I think less so than the person themselves,” he said, suggesting, perhaps, that electoral politics weren’t such a big consideration.
A low point came when co-host Ainsley Earhardt asked about Ginsburg’s deathbed wish that her replacement be handled by the next president. Here’s how that discussion proceeded:
EARHARDT: Josh Hawley was on our show earlier and he said, “We have an obligation to our voters to vote the way they want us to vote, that’s why they put us in office.” So, he’s going to push to go ahead and fill the seat either before the election or in the lame duck session.Then you have Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who told her granddaughter on her deathbed allegedly that her dying wish was to have the next president choose her successor. How do you think all this plays out?TRUMP: Well, I don’t know that she said that or was that written out by Adam Schiff and ...EARHARDT: It was reported.TRUMP: ... [Chuck] Schumer and [Nancy] Pelosi. I would be more inclined to the second, okay? You know that came out of the wind it sounds so beautiful. But that sounds like a Schumer deal or maybe a Pelosi or Shifty Schiff. So that came out of the wind, let’s say. I mean maybe she did or maybe she didn’t.Look, the bottom line is we won the election. We have an obligation to do what's right and act as quickly as possible. We should act quickly because we're going to have probably election things involved here, you know, because of the fake ballots that they'll be sending out.DOOCY: So you can’t have a tie ...TRUMP: It’s a terrible, terrible situation.DOOCY: So, Mr. President, you can’t have a tie on the Supreme Court.
Boldface added to highlight the allegation from President Trump that top congressional Democrats somehow dictated the deathbed wish of a legendary Supreme Court justice. Or hijacked it? Or altered it? Or fabricated it?
Just what Trump was alleging here would have been nice to know. But the crew at “Fox & Friends” let that sail past them.
Not all was lost. Kilmeade raised the issue of hypocrisy — how Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) in 2016 stopped the nomination of Judge Merrick Garland on the rationale that it was an election year and the people needed to decide. Now that the tables are turned, McConnell & Co. argue that 2016 was different because the Senate and the White House were in the hands of different parties, whereas right now they are both Republican. In responding to Kilmeade, Trump engaged in some accidental honesty, which is the only kind he knows:
TRUMP: So, I think Merrick Garland is an outstanding judge. I think he’s outstanding. And I think he’s an outstanding intellect. He is liberal; that’s okay.But the only problem was — and this is up to the Senate — the only problem was President Obama did not have the Senate. I mean, I could go a step further: President Obama didn’t get a lot of judges.... Because you know why? He didn’t have the Senate.So, again, that’s an election of a different kind. We had the Senate and the Senate didn’t want to do that, and Mitch [McConnell] didn’t want to do that.So there’s a difference. When you have the Senate — when you have the votes ...DOOCY: Yes.TRUMP: ... you can, sort of, do what you want as long as you have it. So now, we have the presidency and we have the Senate, and we have every right to do it, and we have plenty of time.KILMEADE: Right.
Boldface added to highlight an important affirmation for “Fox & Friends” co-hosts when interviewing President Trump.
