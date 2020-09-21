EARHARDT: Josh Hawley was on our show earlier and he said, “We have an obligation to our voters to vote the way they want us to vote, that’s why they put us in office.” So, he’s going to push to go ahead and fill the seat either before the election or in the lame duck session.

Then you have Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who told her granddaughter on her deathbed allegedly that her dying wish was to have the next president choose her successor. How do you think all this plays out?

TRUMP: Well, I don’t know that she said that or was that written out by Adam Schiff and ...

EARHARDT: It was reported.

TRUMP: ... [Chuck] Schumer and [Nancy] Pelosi. I would be more inclined to the second, okay? You know that came out of the wind it sounds so beautiful. But that sounds like a Schumer deal or maybe a Pelosi or Shifty Schiff. So that came out of the wind, let’s say. I mean maybe she did or maybe she didn’t.

Look, the bottom line is we won the election. We have an obligation to do what's right and act as quickly as possible. We should act quickly because we're going to have probably election things involved here, you know, because of the fake ballots that they'll be sending out.

DOOCY: So you can’t have a tie ...

TRUMP: It’s a terrible, terrible situation.

DOOCY: So, Mr. President, you can’t have a tie on the Supreme Court.