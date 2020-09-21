As Americans are already casting their votes — in a country beset by the pandemic, economic catastrophe and racial unrest — there remains a comforting constant for Democrats. In FiveThirtyEight’s polling average, Biden is about 7 points ahead.

The NBC-Journal poll released on Sunday conforms to the pattern we have seen for many months. President Trump’s approval is low by historic standards (45 percent approval vs. 53 percent disapproval). (By contrast, Black Lives Matter has a 48/37 percent approval rating.) Democratic nominee Joe Biden leads by 8 points with 51 percent of the vote. Most important, we find that “in the combined 12 swing states — Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — Biden is ahead of Trump by 6 points, 51 percent to 45 percent.”

Digging into the numbers, CNBC summarized the NBC-Journal poll’s findings:

Biden’s biggest advantages in the poll are among Black voters (he gets support from 90 percent of them to 5 percent for Trump), voters ages 18-34 (60 percent to 31 percent), women (57 percent to 37 percent), whites with college degrees (54 percent to 41 percent), independents (45 percent to 39 percent) and seniors (50 percent to 46 percent). Trump, meanwhile, has the edge among all white voters (52 percent to 43 percent), men (50 percent to 45 percent) and whites without college degrees (59 percent to 36 percent).

Biden’s lead among women (20 points) is larger than Hillary Clinton’s (13 points) on Election Day in 2016; likewise, Trump’s lead among men is 6 points smaller (5 points vs. 11 points) than four years ago. That is a familiar phenomenon: Biden is doing better than Clinton in categories she won, while Trump has lost ground even with core voters (a 23-point lead now among Whites without college degrees vs. 37 points in 2016). The notion that Trump has not loss ground among his base is flat wrong. He not only failed to stop erosion there, but his efforts also might have turned even more voters among key groups to Biden.

The consistency in polling should not surprise us. Trump has not changed, his handling of crises has not improved and he has not found a consistent, effective line of attack against Biden. While 71 percent say the debates will not change their minds, realistically that is probably the last shot for Trump to change the trajectory of the race — but time is running out as more voters cast ballots every day.

The passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, contrary to the knee-jerk reaction of a great many pundits, could very well work against Trump, despite the adage that court fights tend to help Republicans. If you have seen the outpouring of grief and the steely determination to carry out Ginsburg’s legacy among women, you might understand how deeply her loss is felt and how outraged many voters are at the prospect that Trump would jam through another pick. (In a Reuters-Ipsos poll, more than 60 percent said the next president should fill the seat.)

Trump likely already has every Republican vote among those whose excuse for supporting him is the courts; however, with moderates offended by Trump’s power grab and far-left voters awakening to the loss of the court for a generation, the intensity for now seems to be on the left.

The basic contours of the race seem set, especially since about 50 percent of voters say there is no chance they will vote for Trump. If Trump is to save himself, he needs to change the shape of the race dramatically — and very quickly. Voters are filling out their ballots each and every day.

