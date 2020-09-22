I suppose the selection of Attila as a new conservative lodestar gave me pause, because I thought conservatism had something to do with conserving and less to do with hearing the lamentations of your enemies mount while you pillaged and brutalized whatever you could lay hands on in a storm of fire and blood. I will not make that mistake again.

How to characterize Attila the Hun’s conservatism?

Attila was just out for what was best for Attila; he aimed to get as much plunder as he possibly could, to satisfy the hordes around him. It is suggested that he murdered his own brother Bleda for political advantage. He took numerous wives, drank to excess and was forever demanding increasing blackmail payments. Take what you can, while leaving unthinkable havoc and death in your wake! This is New Conservatism.

Old conservatism was about preserving things. New conservatism is about laying waste to them with fire and horse. Old conservatism thought you ought to protect the old and tried from the new and untried. New conservatism is about extorting enormous gold tributes from your geopolitical rivals lest you devastate even more of their languishing cities. Old conservatism fought for institutions. New conservatism is about ensuring travelers to your lands camp far away from the river because the field near the bank is too full of human bones. A powerful role model!

In the ad, Attila promises to “fight China." I cannot find any evidence that Attila the Hun ever did this, since it was, as far as I can tell, 3,000 miles away from the sphere of his activity, but maybe Loeffler has sources I don’t. The only source I could find was the animated movie “Mulan,” which is not what I would describe as a “flawlessly accurate historical document.” Maybe by China he meant “not China.” Or maybe this is of a piece with new conservatism, where you have no sense of history except believing that the figures generally regarded as villains are the best ones to emulate.

Attila also promises to “attack big government” and “eliminate the liberal scribes.” Scary stuff! The Roman writer Priscus, who visited Attila as part of a delegation, recounts that he encountered a captured businessman who had elected to make his life among the Huns even after earning his freedom because he didn’t like paying taxes and thought the Roman government was too corrupt. Geez, Priscus, this is a little on the nose!

But if anything, Attila was not as opposed to liberal scribes as the ad suggests; we know the Romans supplied him with secretaries. (When I started writing this, I was honestly not expecting to feel that Attila maybe did not get a fair treatment by Kelly Loeffler. This is sad!)

I am not sure what lesson we are supposed to take from Attila’s sudden death at his own wedding feast of a blood clot after heavy carousing, but I’m sure it’s positive.

Anyway, I now understand the evolution of conservatism much better than I used to! When in doubt, do what Attila would do. Pillage, demand gold, impale defectors on stakes. It is all about inflicting suffering and obtaining profit. It has nothing to do with conserving institutions; those are things to mow down with your hordes of mounted archers.

Only, I have to say — if that were my political philosophy, I wouldn’t advertise it.