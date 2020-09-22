Trump, meanwhile, has seemed eager to please China, hoping to seal an election-year trade deal (because, hey, even if Americans died, at least Trump could wave that deal in front of voters). In January, Trump extolled China for its cooperation, saying: “Hopefully, it won’t be as bad as some people think it could be, but we’re working very closely with them [the Chinese] and with a lot of other people and a lot of other countries. We think we have it very well under control.” He added, “We’re working very closely with China and other countries and we think it’s going to have a very good ending for us. That I can assure you.”
In April, The Post and the New York Times documented the numerous times Trump had praised China. Delaying his reaction to the severity of the pandemic, Trump “consistently praised Chinese President Xi Jinping despite warnings from U.S. intelligence and health officials that Beijing was concealing the true scale of the outbreak and impeding cooperation on key fronts,” The Post said. As the Times reported, “The virus at first took a back seat to a desire not to upset Beijing during trade talks, but later the impulse to score points against Beijing left the world’s two leading powers further divided as they confronted one of the first truly global threats of the 21st century.”
Asked at an April press briefing about his praise for China, Trump rambled on:
Well, I did a trade deal with China, where China is supposed to be spending $250 billion in our country. We’re going to be watching very much to see. Now, it got a little bit waylaid by the virus. But, look, I’d love to have a good relationship with China. But if you look — and we made a phenomenal deal. China has paid — because of me, China has paid us tens of billions of dollars over the course of a very short period of time. Billions of — some of that money has been spent to farmers, where they were targeted by China. We cannot let that happen. We can’t let that happen. So we ended up signing a very good trade deal. Now, I want to see if China lives up to it. I know President Xi; I think he will live up to it. If he doesn’t live up to it, that will be okay too because we have very, very good alternatives.
On April 17, he said he was holding off on raising covid-19 with China because he wanted to see how Beijing was living up to its trade obligations:
[Question:] Mr. President, some of your allies are calling for China to be stripped as host of the 2022 Olympics. I’m wondering what you make of that? Is that something that you would consider or —THE PRESIDENT: So I just made a deal with China where they’re going to put in $250 billion of product. They’re going to be — they’re going to be buying $250 — 50; from 40 to 50 — billion in farm. I want to see what’s happening with China. I want to see how they’re doing on it: Are they fulfilling the deal, the transaction?We have a lot of discussions going on with China. Let me just put it this way: I’m not happy, okay? I’m not happy. And I spoke to them. And this could have been shut down a long time ago. They knew it. And we couldn’t get in. And, in all fairness, World Health couldn’t get in, and that’s why I wish they took a different stance. They took a very pathetic stance and a very weak stance. But they say they couldn’t get in.But, ultimately, they got in; they got in much sooner than anybody, but they didn’t report what was happening. They didn’t report what was happening inside of China. No, I’m not happy with China.
Trump later acknowledged where his real priorities lie. “Well, I’m making a trade deal with China. This was before the virus. Of course I’m going to be complimentary,” he said at an appearance before seniors on April 30.
Fast forward to September during his town hall on ABC News. Trump again explained his initial praise for Xi. Asked if he misjudged the Chinese president, Trump insisted, “I don’t think I did. We just finished a trade deal. We just had the largest order of corn in the history of our country last week, the largest order of soybeans, largest order of beef, because they know I’m very unhappy. They know I’m very, very unhappy.”
In short, Trump has been quite open about his decision to avoid conflict with China to secure a trade deal, which he saw as a winning political prize. Trump was at it again Monday on “Fox & Friends.” When asked about a report that China lied to him about covid-19, he immediately jumped to his trade deal. He had to be prompted to comment on China’s responsibility for the almost 200,000 American deaths from the disease, about which he finally said, “They could have stopped it.”
Trump’s spin cannot change the record. Say “China,” he says “trade deal.” That election-year prize, not a confrontation with China over covid-19, has clearly dominated his thinking since January. He also clearly weighed the benefits of a trade deal against the potential cost to human life (of which he was well aware, as he told The Post’s Bob Woodward). For him, it was not even close. Voters, I am certain, will not see the trade-off the same way.
