[Question:] Mr. President, some of your allies are calling for China to be stripped as host of the 2022 Olympics. I’m wondering what you make of that? Is that something that you would consider or —

THE PRESIDENT: So I just made a deal with China where they’re going to put in $250 billion of product. They’re going to be — they’re going to be buying $250 — 50; from 40 to 50 — billion in farm. I want to see what’s happening with China. I want to see how they’re doing on it: Are they fulfilling the deal, the transaction?

We have a lot of discussions going on with China. Let me just put it this way: I’m not happy, okay? I’m not happy. And I spoke to them. And this could have been shut down a long time ago. They knew it. And we couldn’t get in. And, in all fairness, World Health couldn’t get in, and that’s why I wish they took a different stance. They took a very pathetic stance and a very weak stance. But they say they couldn’t get in.

But, ultimately, they got in; they got in much sooner than anybody, but they didn’t report what was happening. They didn’t report what was happening inside of China. No, I’m not happy with China.