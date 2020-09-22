Tempering our words is a way of showing respect for the lives they lived, and sensitivity to the pain of those who mourn them.

But President Trump is not known for decency, respect or sensitivity.

So it is not entirely surprising that his reaction to the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is to slight her final request and to call her grieving granddaughter a liar.

With absolutely no basis in fact, Trump has made the outrageous suggestion that Ginsburg was not the author of the statement she gave her granddaughter, Clara Spera, shortly before she died on Friday: “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed."

It takes a really twisted mind to imagine, as Trump did during an interview with “Fox & Friends” on Monday, that these words, relayed by Spera, were actually written by his leading Democratic adversaries on Capitol Hill: Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (N.Y.), House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Calif.) or House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff (Calif.).

“I don’t know that she said that or was that written out by Adam Schiff and Schumer and Pelosi. I would be more inclined to the second, okay? You know that came out of the wind it sounds so beautiful. But that sounds like a Schumer deal or maybe a Pelosi or …," and here he mentioned one of those juvenile nicknames that he comes up with and that I have a policy of not repeating.

Trump knows that Ginsburg was no fan of his. During the 2016 campaign, she called him a “faker” and said: “He has no consistency about him. He says whatever comes into his head at the moment. He really has an ego. … How has he gotten away with not turning over his tax returns? The press seems to be very gentle with him on that.” She later apologized, called her comments “ill-advised” and vowed that in the future, "I will be more circumspect.”

But clearly, Trump is not one to let bygones be bygones. Nor is this the first time that he has used the death of a revered public figure as an opportunity to revive old grievances.

When he was asked during an interview with “Axios on HBO” how history would remember Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.), a hero of the civil rights movement who died in July, the president gracelessly responded: “I don’t know. I don’t know John Lewis. He chose not to come to my inauguration.”

Then Trump piled on with an absurd claim he often makes: "Nobody has done more for Black Americans than I have. He should have come. I think he made a big mistake.”

And of course, Trump continues to air his resentment of the late senator John McCain (R-Ariz.) more than two years after McCain’s death. “I was never a fan. I will admit that openly,” Trump said recently. “But we lowered the flags. I had to approve that, nobody else, I had to approve it.”

However, according to a recent account in the Atlantic, Trump was furious when he discovered flags across the country were flying at half-staff in honor of McCain. Miles Taylor, a former senior official at the Department of Homeland Security, confirmed that version of events to the New York Times, and said he received a call from the White House asking him to have them raised again.

According to Taylor, he replied: "We would need a compelling reason for the White House to order us to do that.” No such order ever came. On Tuesday night, Democratic nominee Joe Biden announced that McCain’s widow, Cindy McCain, would soon be endorsing him.

Trump may believe that by continuing these battles with old adversaries even after they have left the earthly field, he can impugn their memories. But all he is really doing is offering still more testament to his own pettiness.

