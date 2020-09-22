But Trump has a problem: A late nomination to the high court is a serious risk for his reelection campaign and the long-term health of the country.

If Trump goes forward with his plan, he’ll yet again be on the wrong side of public opinion. According to a YouGov poll conducted on Saturday, 42 percent of registered voters say that Trump should nominate a Supreme Court justice before the presidential inauguration in January, and 51 percent think he shouldn’t. Reuters-Ipsos polling conducted over the weekend produced an even more lopsided result: 62 percent said the seat should stay vacant until after the election, with the eventual winner naming the replacement. Voters already dislike how Trump is handling immigration, health care, civil rights and the novel coronavirus pandemic. Adding another item to that list won’t help him.

Worse yet, Trump could actively help Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden by drawing attention to the Supreme Court. According to CNN analyst Harry Enten, polls taken before Ginsburg’s death show that voters trust Biden more than Trump on Supreme Court nominations and that Democrats are more energized by the issue than Republicans this year. For instance, 53 percent of Arizona voters trust Biden more than Trump to name the next Supreme Court justice, and 79 percent of Democratic registered voters nationwide said the court was important to their vote in November.

And, if Brett M. Kavanaugh’s hearings were any indication, Trump might not get the votes he needs from this move. According to a statistically driven Senate election forecast model I ran in 2018, Republican candidates gained ground in deeply red states such as North Dakota and Tennessee right around when the Kavanaugh controversy started heating up. The hearings were bringing Republicans home and helping them beat red-state Democrats. But in this election, Trump already has his ride-or-die supporters in the bag. He needs to bring new people in the tent in order to win, and it’s not clear how nominating what would likely be a very conservative justice will do that.

In the long term, the consequences of this move would be even greater.

Another bitter Supreme Court confirmation fight could further erode public confidence in government. Supreme Court confirmations have always been political — senators are thinking about their reelection campaign when they vote for or against a justice. But confirming a justice in October of an election year would prove to the public that power is the only factor that matters.

More importantly, confirming a conservative justice in October of an election year (or worse, the lame-duck sessions) would strengthen the case advocated by progressive court-packers. Their argument is obvious: Republicans blocked Merrick Garland (an Obama nominee) in 2016 because they said he was nominated too close to the election, then proceeded to confirm Neil M. Gorsuch in 2017. Then, they hypocritically installed another conservative just weeks before the 2020 election, completely contradicting their own stated principles. To the progressives, the only fair move would be to add new justices to the court to correct what they see as an artificial imbalance.

The court-packers might not succeed initially: Biden has been noncommittal on the issue lately, and he has historically opposed adding new justices. But if Republicans push another judge through before the election is over, we’d teeter closer to a dystopic dynamic where the parties take turns adding new justices to the court, each time diminishing what little nonpartisan credibility the court still retains.

None of this will stop Trump from nominating a new judge. Team Trump could try to flip the short-term numbers with a popular nominee. And if the past four years are any indication, he doesn’t seem to care about the long-term consequences of any of his actions. The best hope is for the Senate to act wisely and delay the inevitable clash until after this election. But asking the Senate to show deliberation and self-control, especially in a year when everything has gone wrong, might be asking for the unlikeliest of miracles.