Those remarks stewed in social media ridicule for most of the day, until Fox News host Tucker Carlson arrived with some prime-time succor.

The “left,” he charged, had rushed to politicize Ginsburg’s passing. “Prominent progressives immediately descended into hysteria and rage, unbridled rage,” he said, before playing clips of Democrats calling for folks to honor her final wish. At which point, Carlson revved up his fog machine. Behold this disinformational gem:

Keep in mind, we don’t really know actually what Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s final words were. Did she really leave this world fretting about a presidential election? We don’t believe that for a second. If it were true, it would be pathetic, because life is bigger than politics even this year. We wouldn’t wish final words that small on anyone. So we’re going to again choose to believe that Ruth Bader Ginsburg didn’t really say that, that in real life, she was thinking at the end about her family and where she might be going next. Human concerns, not partisan ones.

But we actually do know that Ginsburg told her granddaughter, Clara Spera, days before her death: “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.” Spera herself, a Harvard Law-trained lawyer, told the BBC about the experience. “In the final days of her life, my grandmother and I spoke a lot about a lot of things and I asked her if there was anything she wanted to say to the public,” said Spera. That request — from Spera — produced the statement that landed in the center of a political tempest. NPR’s Nina Totenberg reported on the wish in her obit on Ginsburg. Nor was this a matter of hearsay: “There were other non-familial witnesses in the room, so this isn’t just a granddaughter’s view,” said Totenberg on Sunday’s edition of NBC News’s “Meet the Press.”

Now to the “pathetic” part. In Carlson’s formulation, the parting statement from Ginsburg pertaining to her professional legacy is evidence of a “small” mind-set. She had to be thinking about her family! Perhaps it never occurred to Carlson that a woman could juggle professional and familial pursuits in one life. That, after all, is what Ginsburg had been doing all along. She enjoyed a strong marriage with top-notch tax attorney Martin Ginsburg, raised two kids while fighting for gender equality under the law, and died with four grandchildren, two step-grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

What’s pathetic is that Carlson would ding Ginsburg for bearing not “human concerns,” but partisan ones. Anyone with even a passing familiarity with Ginsburg’s work in the 1970s as director of the ACLU’s Women’s Rights Project — as well as her subsequent record as a judge — would know that pushing for gender equality under the law was, at bottom, a humanitarian pursuit. As Linda Greenhouse pointed out in her New York Times obituary, the victims of discriminatory statutes in several of those ACLU cases were men. There was a logic to this, writes Greenhouse:

Her project was to free both sexes, men as well as women, from the roles that society had assigned them and to harness the Constitution to break down the structures by which the state maintained and enforced those separate spheres. That was why a widowed father seeking social welfare to enable him to be his baby’s caregiver was the perfect plaintiff: not only because his claim to the benefits that would go automatically to a widow might strike sympathetic justices as reasonable, but because his very goal could open the court’s eyes to the fact that child care was not a sex-determined role to be performed only by women.

Gender discrimination harms everyone — women and men, boys and girls, Republicans and Democrats.

That Carlson would disrespect the Supreme Court’s deceased champion for gender equality aligns with his own public record as a champion for sexism in its most vile incarnations. This sensibility surfaced in the published work of the Daily Caller, the online news outlet that he co-founded in 2010. Under Carlson’s leadership, the site hosted unapologetically sexist postings and profiled as a misogynistic workplace.

In attacking Ginsburg, Carlson brought this sexist history to bear on Monday night. Women, after all, shouldn’t be going around expressing their own, independent thoughts about their legacies.