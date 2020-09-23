Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in an interview that the potential breakthrough came after “a month of high tension” with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. “We now see Turkey taking a step back. We consider this a positive step, and we hope it heralds a new approach.”

Erdogan has been pressing Turkish claims to drilling rights in what Greece says are Greek and Cypriot waters in the eastern Mediterranean. Turkey sent drilling vessels, accompanied by armed escorts, into disputed waters, and Greece responded with a show of naval and air power, backed by warplanes from France and the United Arab Emirates.

The crisis seemed near a flash point earlier this month, with belligerent rhetoric from Ankara and Athens. The escalating tension mobilized action by the larger powers, which have watched Erdogan’s drive for regional hegemony with growing anxiety.

A sign of the United States’ concern was Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s visit to Cyprus on Sept. 12, when he cautioned: “We remain deeply concerned about Turkey’s ongoing operations searching for natural resources … in the eastern Mediterranean.” Two weeks earlier, Pompeo had eased limits on sales of less-lethal weapons to Cyprus.

Pompeo will reinforce this message with a visit to Greece on Sept. 27 and 28. He is scheduled to tour a Greek naval base at Souda Bay with Mitsotakis and discuss Greek-U.S. military cooperation. Pompeo won’t be visiting Ankara on the trip, perhaps a sign that he and other U.S. officials are peeved by Erdogan’s recent attempts to project power in the region.

Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun offered some blunt criticism of Turkey in a speech Wednesday to an American Turkish council in Washington. “There are significant and growing concerns in the United States in regard to a number of Turkish policies,” he said. “We urge Turkey to cease provocative maritime operations and steps that are raising tensions in the region.” He also said that the United States was “gravely concerned by democratic backsliding in Turkey.”

Biegun’s sharp language and Pompeo’s trip both signal U.S. concern that Erdogan has overreached in his regional power play, offending even his erstwhile supporter, President Trump. As the election nears, the administration may also have its eye on the Greek American vote, a factor in some swing states.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, often supportive of Turkey, has been the other key mediator in pressing Ankara for de-escalation. A Greek official said that, in conversations with Erdogan, the German leader had warned: “If you continue [in the eastern Mediterranean], not even I can stop sanctions.”

A referral either to the international court in The Hague or independent mediation could begin to resolve the maritime issue, without concessions that neither Erdogan nor Mitsotakis can afford politically. But first, the two sides need to agree on “terms of reference” that specify the issues they are prepared to submit for arbitration. Each side has recently tried to bolster its negotiating position by making agreements with governments along the eastern Mediterranean coast — Turkey with Libya, and Greece with Egypt.

Mitsotakis is an attractive political face for a Greece that a decade ago was sinking in a morass of debt and political division. “We are rebranding the country very quickly,” he said in the interview. “I tell people that what we are showing is ‘post-populism.’ What happens if you elect a populist government [Syriza (Coalition of Radical Left)] and then a mainstream party comes into power. The story resonates beyond Greece. … It’s the revenge of the political center.”

Another boost for Mitsotakis has been Greece’s success in coping with the coronavirus pandemic. Fewer people have died of the virus in Greece than in D.C., according to statistics gathered by Johns Hopkins University. "We rebuilt trust between the government and the people. The state was prescient, and the state delivered,” he said of the country’s covid-19 effort.

Foreign policy has been almost invisible as an issue during this year’s presidential campaign. But fortunately, some sensible U.S. diplomacy continues with two NATO allies that came perilously close to a shooting war.