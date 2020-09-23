Mr. President, have any of your Supreme Court nominees assured that they will vote in your favor? If so, on what issue?

Mr. President, are you certain the nominee is going to reverse Roe v. Wade? Or strike down the Affordable Care Act?

Mr. President, why do you attack the credibility of judges? Do you want to apologize to the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s grandchild for calling into question the justice’s last “fervent” wish that her replacement be chosen after the election?

Mr. President, you insisted that Obama had to give the people a chance to weigh in on the next Supreme Court nominee. Why should you not have to give the same deference?

Mr. President, do you want the next justice to vote to reverse same-sex marriage? Protection for gay and transgender rights under the Civil Rights Act? The cases mandating you have to comply with subpoenas?

Mr. Biden, will you rule out adding seats to the court? Curtailing the court’s jurisdiction? Ending lifetime tenure?