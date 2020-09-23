For years I’ve avoided checking my mail like the plague.

Aside from boxes, nothing good ever comes in it — and it’s dutifully ignored.

No pen pals. No paychecks. No love letters. Instead, what do I get? Stuff I don’t want.

Coupons, catalogs, credit card offers, dentist fliers. Postcards of other people’s children!

Over time, I developed special moves to get rid of the mail.

This is my Tom Brady.

My Messi.

Simone Biles.

Serena Williams.

Ovechkin!

But now, we’re supposed to find something important in the middle of all that junk: our ballots!

And the president says, they might not be safe?

To me, the only danger is that I’ve become so used to ignoring my mail that when the ballot comes, I might just throw one of my moves on it. Like...

LeBron James!

The Greatest of All Time!

