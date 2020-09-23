Observers might be forgiven for doubting the many promises made — which can only be enacted in the budget and future legislation — given that so much of what was announced was previously promised by this government and others, including national child care and pharmacare (public insurance coverage for prescriptions). But maybe the government really means it this time.

Early in the speech, the government signaled that spending would continue. That’s promising. “This is not the time for austerity,” said Payette, delivering Trudeau’s words. “Canadians should not have to choose between health and their job, just like Canadians should not have to take on debt that their government can better shoulder.” Yes. But will the government’s agenda as laid out in the throne speech make good on ensuring folks don’t go bust during the pandemic, or suffer afterward?

A lot depends on how fast the government moves on the big promises — not just child care and pharmacare, but also initiatives such as a new employment insurance (EI) system that includes protections for gig workers. The initial emergency measures announced earlier in the pandemic, such as the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) for workers who lost their jobs (a program that is being rolled into the new EI) and the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS), were rough-and-ready stopgaps, adequate, at best, for those who suffer the most.

Whether the new EI will cover all who need it remains to be seen. One report suggests that millions will be left behind — but we won’t know whether that’s true until the program rolls out. The throne speech also announced an extension of CEWS, which is welcome news, but businesses continue to close nonetheless, and more are at risk. Some Canadians were hoping for a single, comprehensive program to help manage life during the pandemic and after, such as a universal basic income, but that’s not on the agenda.

The major takeaway from the throne speech is that it was quintessentially Liberal. It contained many promises — a few ambitious but on the horizon, most fairly middling.

Ultimately, the speech was a letdown to those — myself included — who see this moment as a critical juncture that ought to be used to usher in bold and transformative change. There is no aggressive Green New Deal sufficient to tackle the climate crisis, which remains an existential threat to humankind — though the government did commit to some climate measures, including more ambitious emissions targets, retrofitting homes and buildings, and electric-vehicle backing.

There is no transformation of the economy toward more state and worker-owned enterprises, with higher taxes on corporations and those who are best off — though the speech did promise, “in the longer term,” that the government would “identify additional ways to tax extreme wealthy inequality.” (I’m not holding my breath).

And there is no transformation plan for reconciliation with indigenous peoples, which is long overdue.

On balance, the speech offered more of the same, but hopefully with several more inclusive policies around the edges. Still, the Liberal program exists within the old framework — even with welcome announcements such as the Canadian Disability Benefit, “modelled after the Guaranteed Income Supplement for seniors.”

The phrases “build back better” and “building back better” appear a handful of times in the speech, but the plans for building back look a lot like plans from the past. That’s the sort of thinking that will get us the same old problems. Indeed, had Canada been spending more than its not-so-generous 17 percent of its gross domestic product on social spending — the average from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development is 20 percent — then the pandemic experience might have been more manageable for millions of Canadians.

If this moment doesn’t teach us the need for radical, structural change, I fear none will. We can at least remain hopeful that something transformative may come on the child care and pharmacare fronts. But we didn’t need a new speech for old promises and unrealized hopes.

