Because you can see the entrance of one from the entrance of the other, the men and women who power each institution can literally keep an eye on each other. And in the past two months, the front steps of the Capitol and the Supreme Court bade farewell to two giants who helped define their respective institutions and the nation as a whole.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who passed away on Friday, sat on the bench for 27 years. The second woman to ascend to the Supreme Court, she was the embodiment of intersectionality as her fight for gender equality led her to be a champion for the rights of other marginalized communities. “Equal justice under law” is etched in the marble above the court’s entrance, and Ginsburg, the “Notorious RBG,” was an unapologetic liberal who pushed to have those words apply to as many Americans as possible.

Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.), who passed away on July 17, served in Congress for 33 years. Long before his ascension to the halls of Congress, the “boy from Troy,” as he was called by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., made his mark on America. He was beaten and bloodied trying to integrate lunch counters and interstate travel. But it was the assault on the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., as Lewis led a march for voting rights in 1963, where his blood made an indelible mark on the United States by pushing it to make the words of our founding documents ring true for African Americans.

Lines of mourners formed in front of the Capitol and the Supreme Court because Ginsburg and Lewis inspired us to do better, be better and get into “good trouble.” They were patriots who buttressed our belief in America and the rule of law. All this stands in contrast to what is happening with the executive branch of government.

President Trump long has been allergic to the rule of law and constitutional norms. But what he said in response to a question from reporter Brian Karem on Wednesday is an open threat to our democracy. When asked if he would commit to a peaceful transfer of power, Trump said, “We’re going to have to see what happens. You know that I have been complaining very strongly about the ballots and the ballots are a disaster.” And when Karem pushed him, the president said, “Get rid of the ballots, and you’ll have a very — we’ll have a very peaceful, there won’t be a transfer, frankly. There’ll be a continuation.”

That statement is as offensive as it is unacceptable. The ballot is the people’s voice. Trump is president because of the people. To threaten their vote is to threaten American democracy. To wobble on agreeing to a peaceful transfer of power is an implicit call to violence that must not stand. Just uttering those words is an affront to this imperfect republic that became the envy of the world. No wonder boos and chants of “vote him out!” rose up from mourners at the Supreme Court as Trump and the first lady paid their respects to Ginsburg.

At the end of his new book, “Rise Up: Confronting a Country at the Crossroads,” Al Sharpton writes, “At the end of our lives, what sense does any of it make if we didn’t stand for something? If we knew something wasn’t right but failed to act?” Ginsburg and Lewis stood for something. They fought for this nation by fighting for something bigger than themselves.

Now it is up to us to stand for something, to act in the face of so much wrong. Ours is an imperfect republic, but I want to keep it safe from another term of a president who trashes our institutions and undermines American democracy one tweet, rally and press conference at a time.