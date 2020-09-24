Bottom line: The airwaves and mailboxes were going to be bursting with ads as in-person events and get-out-the-vote efforts took a back seat to the coronavirus. That would put a premium on fundraising. And for the eventual GOP challenger, it meant not alienating the vote-rich Richmond suburbs with a full-blown MAGA campaign.

What’s happened since? According to the headlines, enough, one might think, to make the 7th District race a referendum on issues ranging from coronavirus lockdowns to Confederate monuments and social justice issues.

But in a recent email, Bell said the race has been surprisingly static. Her outlook on the race hasn’t changed since late March. It’s still “somewhere between a toss-up and leaning Democratic.”

Bell believes Freitas, while embracing Trumpism, is “running a pretty typical Republican campaign these days, trying to tie Spanberger to liberal boogeymen (and — women) like Nancy Pelosi and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.”

Bell believes the GOP messaging, from both the Freitas campaign and the outside groups backing him, hasn’t produced a “cohesive anti-Spanberger narrative.”

As for the incumbent, Bell says “Spanberger’s response seems like a pretty standard effort to link Freitas to Trump in voters’ minds.”

Bell thinks money might be one reason behind the pedestrian messaging, noting that as of the of the June 30 campaign finance reports, Freitas had “less than $400,000 cash on hand, compared with more than $4,000,000 cash on hand for Spanberger.”

In addition to her sizable bank account, Bell said Spanberger has nimbly deployed that oldest of incumbent advantages, constituent correspondence. Bell says Spanberger’s emails to the district have been “substantive, timely, and aimed at providing support to her constituents.”

“In the 7th,” Bell said, “that’s good politics and it’s an obvious change from the years of only hearing from [former 7th District Reps.] Eric Cantor or Dave Brat as an election approached.”

Asked what role the presidential race might play in the closing weeks, Bell said that if “Trump loses in Virginia, which seems likely, Republican candidates like Freitas are probably also going to lose, barring some sort of hyperlocal distinction that allows them to poll significantly ahead of the top of the ticket.”

Bell said it’s possible Freitas could benefit from a Virginia Republican tendency to “avoid voting at the top of the ticket but to actually vote in the more local races.”

“But in the absence of Republican enthusiasm driving massive local turnout,” she said, “I just don’t know that Freitas can generate enough independent support to catapult him significantly ahead of Spanberger in the 7th, given what we know are highly motivated Democratic voters.”

“That said,” Bell added, “I would still guess the race will be close.”

Asked whether any external event or surprise might shake up the 7th District race, Bell pointed to the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

“While I think at the margins, her death isn’t likely to have huge effects on the outcome generally,” Bell said, “it is impossible to overstate the reverence that urban and suburban women especially had for her. The prospect of Donald Trump filling her seat on the court has galvanized many women.”

Bell believes “this matters in VA-7,” because “Spanberger’s ability to win depends upon her ability to turn out women in the Henrico and Chesterfield suburbs, as she did so successfully in 2018.”

And who shows up is all that really matters. Bell notes that the Democratic-controlled General Assembly’s loosening of early and absentee voting rules may juice turnout, particularly in the more Spanberger-friendly suburbs, and that may benefit the incumbent.