Before we do, however, a preliminary note: It is offensive to link race and violence, thereby perpetuating the conceit that race and violence are inextricably linked. We should concern ourselves with the stain and impact of racism, most of which has nothing to do with violent reactions to injustice. Racial injustice touches every part of American life, from housing to life expectancy. (Why not, for example, discuss “race and the economy”?) Setting up the issue in the way Wallace did denigrates the importance of the much larger and fundamental issue of systemic racism — an embarrassing example of White Americans’ cluelessness about race and its centrality to American life far beyond “violence.”
Economy:
- Mr. President, who pays for tariffs? What is the trade deficit?
- Mr. President, you claim you inherited a bad economy, but in the last three years of President Barack Obama’s second term, he created more jobs and the economy grew faster than in your first three. Wasn’t your pre-pandemic economic performance worse than Obama’s? As of now, won’t you be the first president since the Great Depression to lose jobs on net?
- Mr. President, what percentage of people own stock?
- Mr. President, inequality is worse now than when you took office, in part because of your tax cuts. Is that a problem?
- Mr. President, did you use your office to drive business to your hotels?
- Mr. President, you promised in 2016 that you would release your taxes after completing an “audit” by the Internal Revenue Service, but audits generally do not last four-plus years. You still haven’t released your taxes. What are you hiding?
- Mr. President, why have you let your son-in-law and daughter work in the White House as they retained control of their businesses and continued to make money?
- Mr. President, do you want to eliminate the payroll tax? If so, how would you fund Social Security and Medicare?
- Mr. President, you said you’d never cut entitlements, but GOP health-care plans would have cut future Medicaid outlays. Why did you break your promise?
- Mr. Biden, how would you limit China’s illegal trade and intellectual property practices? Why didn’t the Obama administration deal with this?
- Mr. Biden, wasn’t the Trans-Pacific Partnership a good deal that would have boxed out China? Why not revive it?
- Mr. Biden, what relief are you prepared to offer employees in carbon-based fuel energy jobs when you shift to greater reliance on green energy?
- Mr. Biden, why not use nuclear power?
- Mr. Biden, are you concerned about the long-term cost of entitlement programs? If so, what would you do to address it?
Race and violence in our cities:
- Mr. President, the Confederate battle flag was the standard symbol for white supremacists who committed treason against the United States. Why do you want to preserve it? Same question for bases named after Confederate generals.
- Mr. President, is there systemic housing discrimination in America? Is there a Black/White wealth gap? Are there racial disparities in education, health, longevity, criminal justice and a host of other aspects of national life? How do you explain that, and why haven’t you addressed any of those issues?
- Mr. President, you have denied there is a pattern of discrimination in police shootings, but Black people are killed by police at much higher rates than White people. Were you wrong, and what do you think the problem is?
- Mr. President, you used tear gas and deployed troops against peaceful protesters outside the White House. Was that constitutional? Appropriate?
- Mr. President, why didn’t you condemn members of White militias who appeared at Black Lives Matter protests? Why did you say paintball guns used by these militia members were defensive? Why did you offer a defense based on no evidence for Kyle Rittenhouse, the teen charged with murdering demonstrators in Kenosha, Wis.? The Department of Homeland Security said they had no evidence of, as you described them, troublemakers wearing all black traveling to the Republican National Convention. Did you make that up?
- Mr. President, your ads have frequently depicted scenes of violence. Don’t these scenes depict “Trump’s America”?
- Mr. President, federal agents in unmarked vehicles hauled people off the streets in Portland, Ore., without probable cause. Was that acceptable?
- Mr. President, how many children died in custody at the border?
- Mr. President, you said repeatedly that you deployed troops to Minnesota in response to violent protests, but didn’t the governor do that?
- Mr. President, do you want to apologize for using the term “shithole countries” in reference to countries with non-White majorities? Why did you say you prefer immigrants from Norway?
- Mr. Biden, do you want to defund the police?
- Mr. Biden, murders have gone up in big cities. What do you intend to do about it?
- Mr. Biden, will you legalize marijuana and pardon those convicted of nonviolent drug offenses?
- Mr. Biden, doesn’t the president have an obligation to deploy troops if a city or state cannot control civil unrest?
- Mr. Biden, are you in favor of reparations for slavery?
- Mr. Biden, was the 1994 crime bill a mistake?
Integrity of the election:
- Mr. President, you said that if you lose the election, it will be because of cheating. Is that a violation of the principle that we respect election results? Will you accept the results?
- Mr. President, there is virtually no evidence of fraud in voting by mail, and even your own party is sending out calls for your voters to use mail-in ballots. Why are you discrediting something you have used and your own party needs?
- Mr. President, do you accept that you lost the popular vote in 2016? Do you accept that there is zero evidence of massive voter fraud?
- Mr. President, you said if there were higher levels of voting, Republicans will never win a race. Are you opposed to democracy?
- Mr. Trump, your own intelligence officials say Russia is working to “denigrate” Mr. Biden. What have you done to stop that? Why have you not called on Vladimir Putin to stay out of our elections? Are you happy to receive help from a foreign adversary?
- Mr. President, you said you were squeezing the U.S. Postal Service so that Democrats couldn’t conduct voting by mail. Isn’t that cheating and illegal?
- Mr. Biden, how far can the federal government go to secure voting rights? Could it mandate voting by mail in all states?
- Mr. Biden, will you promise to accept the election results?
- Mr. Biden, will your Justice Department prosecute Mr. Trump or any other officials if they engage in voter interference or fraud?
- Mr. Biden, should we get rid of the electoral college?
