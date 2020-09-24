Mr. President, the Confederate battle flag was the standard symbol for white supremacists who committed treason against the United States. Why do you want to preserve it? Same question for bases named after Confederate generals.

Mr. President, is there systemic housing discrimination in America? Is there a Black/White wealth gap? Are there racial disparities in education, health, longevity, criminal justice and a host of other aspects of national life? How do you explain that, and why haven’t you addressed any of those issues?

Mr. President, you have denied there is a pattern of discrimination in police shootings, but Black people are killed by police at much higher rates than White people. Were you wrong, and what do you think the problem is?

Mr. President, you used tear gas and deployed troops against peaceful protesters outside the White House. Was that constitutional? Appropriate?

Mr. President, why didn’t you condemn members of White militias who appeared at Black Lives Matter protests? Why did you say paintball guns used by these militia members were defensive? Why did you offer a defense based on no evidence for Kyle Rittenhouse, the teen charged with murdering demonstrators in Kenosha, Wis.? The Department of Homeland Security said they had no evidence of, as you described them , troublemakers wearing all black traveling to the Republican National Convention. Did you make that up?

Mr. President, your ads have frequently depicted scenes of violence. Don’t these scenes depict “Trump’s America”?

Mr. President, federal agents in unmarked vehicles hauled people off the streets in Portland, Ore., without probable cause. Was that acceptable?

Mr. President, how many children died in custody at the border?

Mr. President, you said repeatedly that you deployed troops to Minnesota in response to violent protests, but didn’t the governor do that?

Mr. President, do you want to apologize for using the term “shithole countries” in reference to countries with non-White majorities? Why did you say you prefer immigrants from Norway?

Mr. Biden, do you want to defund the police?

Mr. Biden, murders have gone up in big cities. What do you intend to do about it?

Mr. Biden, will you legalize marijuana and pardon those convicted of nonviolent drug offenses?

Mr. Biden, doesn’t the president have an obligation to deploy troops if a city or state cannot control civil unrest?

Mr. Biden, are you in favor of reparations for slavery?