There are a slew of measures that Biden can take without Congress. They fall into four main groups: transparency, corruption, the impartial enforcement of law and executive restraint.

As to transparency, Biden can decree that all agencies must comply within a strict 30-day time limit for Freedom of Information Act requests absent compelling circumstances. He can pledge that he will not deploy “executive privilege” without serious national security concerns. He can require executive branch employees to respond to congressional subpoenas. (Unless directed by a presidential assertion of privilege, witnesses must respond to verbal and written questions. No more fuzzy but imprecise claims of privilege by lower-level officials.) He can immediately turn over all documents Congress previously requested from the Trump administration, waiving any privilege that might otherwise apply. And he can also immediately release specific information regarding the recipients of stimulus loans by the Trump administration.

AD

AD

As for corruption, Biden can decree that he, his vice president and all executive branch employees must annually post tax returns and divest themselves of businesses and individual stocks (relying on legitimate blind trusts). He can fill the inspectors general positions promptly, beef up the Office of Government Ethics and treat deliberate Hatch Act violations as firing offenses. He can offer reinstatement with no loss of seniority for employees who quit during the Trump administration, mandate that security clearances be conducted by nonpolitical civil service and military personnel, and abide by executive branch pardon procedures.

With regard to the impartial administration, Biden can mandate that no executive branch employee other than himself or the vice president communicate with the Justice Department regarding a specific investigation or enforcement action. All contacts between any White House official and the Justice Department should be logged. A special counsel should be hired to conduct a top-to-bottom review of the Justice Department over the last four years to determine if any illegal or unethical actions took place. That office should then publish a report and make recommendations concerning the prosecution, referral to state bar ethics authorities and termination of Justice employees. All employees in the department should be obligated to report ethical violations and violation of department policies to the House and Senate Judiciary committees.

Finally, on executive restraint, Biden can agree to refrain from using “emergency powers” outside the context of a natural disaster, pledge to notify Congress if appropriated funds are held back for some reason and request updated authorizations for use of military force from Congress (which should have time limits). He can pledge to provide Congress with the factual and legal basis for deployment of forces absent congressional authorization and ask Congress to authorize any sustained use of forces. He can likewise pledge to abide by the Federal Vacancies Reform Act (while making recommendations to Congress for needed changes), vowing not to go outside the line of succession in each department and to promptly send up nominations for confirmation — thereby curtailing the use of “acting” positions.

AD

AD

What is remarkable about these items, and others like them, is that before Trump, no one would have given a second thought about upholding basic principles of clean and effective government. Now we realize what we have taken for granted. Certainly, Congress can write many of these proposals into law, but Biden can act on his own. A willingness to constrain himself and to create a new baseline for executive conduct may be among the most important contributions Biden can make to restoring our democracy.