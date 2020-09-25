I for one will not tolerate it! Who dares to make such a suggestion? The president?

He was asked on Wednesday whether he’d commit to a peaceful transfer of power after the election, win or lose, and he said, “We’ll have to see what happens”? And he was asked before by Chris Wallace about accepting the results of the election, and he said, “I have to see. Look, you — I have to see. No, I’m not going to just say yes. I’m not going to say no, and I didn’t last time, either”?

AD

AD

No, no, unthinkable! I refuse to accept this! I simply won’t accept this! Imagine how stressed and responsible I would feel if I thought I inhabited a world where the president of the country in which I lived, in which I kept all of my stuff, all of my most treasured figurines and my favorite pair of slacks, was simply refusing to commit to a peaceful transition of power! I’d be a nervous wreck! It’s unthinkable, so I will simply not think it.

Instead, I will picture a green field. The sun shines on the field, and there are rabbits in the field. How happy they are. They gambol and play. Play, rabbits, play! I have not a care in the world, and certainly I am not, in the United States of America, dealing with the fact that the president has said he might not accept the results of the election. If he says anything more about it, please don’t tell me.

Sometimes I wish I were with my other Republican colleagues, who seem not to know that this is happening at all. But ever since I started striking out from the pack, they will not tell me where they go to hide from questions from reporters and startling, worrisome new information about things President Trump is doing and saying.

AD

AD

Besides, I know people are counting on me to make a bold, principled statement, or at least a statement. And I did that! I even mentioned the president by his name: “a president.” Not for me such diplomatic evasions of responsibility as, “The peaceful transfer of power is enshrined in our Constitution and fundamental to the survival of our Republic. America’s leaders swear an oath to the Constitution. We will uphold that oath,” as Liz Cheney wrote on Twitter. Ah, a random civics lesson, unprompted by any particular action by any identifiable individual!

But, gosh, this is awfully unpleasant.

Maybe the president meant he wasn’t sure he could commit to accepting the results of a different election. I know he is very passionate about television; perhaps he was talking about the Emmys? Maybe he meant Belarus. That’s it, Belarus! He can’t be talking about this country, here, or if he was talking about this one, he was surely joking! It’s unthinkable. I won’t think it.

AD

AD

Instead I will think — a low, vacant humming like the buzz of a TV screen tuned to static. A blank, blue nothingness, like a computer that has just broken. A void space, like where I store my integrity.

There must assuredly be some other meaning to his words, just as there was when he was saying that if the Postal Service did not get enough funding to handle voting by mail, “therefore, they can’t do it, I guess.” He can’t mean what he has explicitly, repeatedly said about keeping us in suspense regarding whether he will accept the election outcome. And thank goodness, because if he meant it, I might have some responsibility to act.

I might have to do something about it, if I thought it.

Fortunately, it is unthinkable.