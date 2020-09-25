There is a clear winner on election night, and the president accepts it with good grace, as every president from the modern era has done — then everyone receives lollipops in the mail by mistake and these lollipops contain a covid-19 vaccine!

There is a clear winner on election night, the president accepts it with good grace, and every American opens their door to find a hand-written apology they deserved but never imagined they’d receive!

There is a clear winner on election night, the president accepts it with good grace, and Disney Plus is free!

There is a clear winner on election night, the president accepts the result, and it isn’t that Donald Trump gets reelected! I should have specified that earlier but I forgot to! Whoops!

There is a clear winner on election night! Also, you find parking immediately!

There is a clear winner on election night! And the new “Dune” turns out to be good!