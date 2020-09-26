KARL: Yeah, Kayleigh, I’m wondering if you can just clean up or clarify something the President said yesterday. If he loses this election, can you assure us that there will be a peaceful transfer of power?

MCENANY: You are referring to the question asked by the Playboy reporter, right?

KARL I’m referring to — with the President being asked if there would be a peaceful transfer of power, and he did not say yes.

MCENANY: Yeah, I believe —

KARL: So I’m asking you: Will there be a peaceful transfer of power if he loses this election?

MCENANY: I believe that question asked by the Playboy (inaudible) — in fact, I think I have it right here. He was asked —

KARL: I’m asking this question.

MCENANY: He was asked — “win, lose, or draw” — whether he would accept the transfer of power. I’m not entirely sure, if he won, why he would accept a transfer of power. That is maybe the deranged wish of that reporter, but that’s not how governing works.

KARL: But I’m asking a very direct and very simple question. If the President loses this election, will this White House, will this President assure us that there will be a peaceful transfer of power? It’s a very simple question. We’ve been doing it since 1800.

MCENANY: The President will accept the results of a free and fair election.