Herbert’s list of particulars includes a “misleading summary of the Mueller report” and “selective intervention in cases against political allies of the president,” a reference to his interference in the prosecutions of former national security adviser Michael Flynn and presidential fixer Roger Stone. Herbert lists other offenses, including Barr’s accusation that racial justice advocates use victims of police abuses such as George Floyd as “props.” Most important, Herbert condemns Barr for “baseless claims about mail-in ballots” and for doing Trump’s “bidding at every turn” and bringing shame on the department.

In the spirit of Herbert’s words, I’ve written another open letter, this time directed to attorneys at the Justice Department who remain silent:

Dear Justice Department attorneys:

You have sworn an oath to the Constitution, which requires the equal administration of laws and the peaceful transfer of power through popular elections. As members of the bar, you have also taken on the obligation to, among other things, make arguments in court that are grounded in law and fact, refuse to “make a false statement of fact or law to a tribunal or fail to correct a false statement of material fact or law previously made to the tribunal” and, per Justice Department guidelines, keep cognizant that "public service is a public trust, requiring employees to place loyalty to the Constitution, the laws and ethical principles above private gain.” Your professional and constitutional obligations are more than words on the page. Failure to abide by these principles undercuts not merely your personal integrity but also your standing as a member of the bar. Your conduct now will define your personal reputations and future legal careers.

Let’s begin with an under-appreciated fact. It is likely there will be a new president in January, and any action, conversation, memo and pleading in which you were involved over the past nearly four years is bound to come to light. The Justice Department’s ethics office will have a complete record of your conduct, as will the public, parties in legal actions in which you participated, judges, state bar authorities and future employers. If you are counting on anonymity to shield scrutiny of your actions, you have made a grievous mistake.

As you well know, you have a professional and legal obligation to alert courts to misstatements of fact and law you made either intentionally or accidentally. If you have not already done so, I would strongly urge you to do so immediately with regard to any court proceedings to which you have been a part under this administration. Better to have come forward voluntarily than for it to be discovered later that you or anyone else have misled the court and covered up wrongdoing by the department.

With regard to the current election, you are surely aware that the recent Justice Department statement regarding a small number of discarded ballots in Luzerne County, Pa. — subsequently withdrawn and revised — was a serious departure from the agency’s policy not to confirm, let alone comment on, an ongoing investigation. As the New York Times reported:

Election experts said the announcement was highly irregular. Justice Department policy calls for keeping voter fraud investigations under wraps to avoid affecting the election outcome, and the experts said it was almost unheard-of for the department to provide an update on the case and disclose the name of the candidate for whom the ballots had been cast. “The question of who voters voted for would be immaterial in any kind of tampering investigation, and it seems to be in there for political reasons, to bolster the president’s arguments that the election is being rigged against him,” said Richard L. Hasen, a professor of law at the University of California, Irvine.

Disclosure of how the ballots were cast — a fact that had to be corrected — was especially egregious and appeared designed to corroborate the scurrilous narrative advanced by Barr and President Trump that mail-in ballots are illegitimate and subject to widespread fraud. Longtime Republican election lawyer Ben Ginsberg told The Post, “There’s a big difference between what happened in Luzerne County and systemic fraud that says you can’t trust the result of the election.” The Post’s report continued: “Ginsberg said the Luzerne irregularities ‘absolutely’ warrant investigation, but he also said officials need to distinguish between willful fraud and a simple mistake.”

At issue here is the deliberate misuse of the Justice Department to undermine the legitimacy of a presidential election and potentially provide the president with an excuse for refusing to abide by the election’s results. Nothing could be more destructive to the department and our democracy — let alone your professional reputation.

Your obligations are clear.

First, you must preserve all documents — including email — that might shed light on misuse and politicization of the Justice Department. You must refuse orders to destroy and/or tamper with evidence.

Second, you must speak out publicly when incidents like the one in Pennsylvania occur. You can go to members of Congress or to the media to report misconduct.

Third, you must categorically refuse to participate in efforts to politicize and misuse the department’s powers during the election.

Fourth, you must support state authorities who retain responsibility for conducting the elections. You must support their efforts to adhere to established law and procedures concerning tabulation, counting and certification of ballots.

Fifth, you must immediately report and denounce any scheme to subvert the popular vote by, among other things, a state legislature’s issuance of a slate of electors at odds with the popular vote. You should make clear that such efforts are illegal under federal law, which makes it a crime for a government official to “[use] his official authority for the purpose of interfering with, or affecting, the nomination or the election of any candidate for the office of President, Vice President, Presidential elector, Member of the Senate, Member of the House of Representatives, Delegate from the District of Columbia." You have a sworn obligation to prosecute such cases for which there is a factual and legal predicate.

You are uniquely situated during this election. You are our democracy’s eyes and ears and have the power to thwart actions that undermine the fair administration of justice. Whatever you decide to do — or not do — may define your careers and your lives. In the future, your children and grandchildren will ask how you answered the call when your country needed you the most. Make sure you have an honorable answer.

A note to readers: I will be off on Monday in observation of Yom Kippur, returning on Tuesday.