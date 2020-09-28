Ward 2 Council: Brooke Pinto (D)
At-large State Board of Education: Jacque Patterson
Ward 2 State Board of Education: Allister Chang
Ward 7 State Board of Education: Karen Williams
Ward 8 State Board of Education: LaJoy Johnson-Law
D.C. Delegate: Eleanor Holmes Norton (D)
Maryland
Montgomery County Ballot Question A: No
Montgomery County Ballot Question B: No
Montgomery County Ballot Question C: No
Montgomery County Ballot Question D: No
Virginia
Proposed Constitutional Amendment, Question 1: Yes