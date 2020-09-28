Here’s a roundup of the Post Editorial Board’s endorsements in the 2020 elections. This list will be updated as more endorsements are published.

U.S. president and vice president: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris (D)

D.C.

At-large Council: Christina Henderson (I); Marcus Goodwin (I)

Ward 2 Council: Brooke Pinto (D)

At-large State Board of Education: Jacque Patterson

Ward 2 State Board of Education: Allister Chang

Ward 7 State Board of Education: Karen Williams

Ward 8 State Board of Education: LaJoy Johnson-Law

D.C. Delegate: Eleanor Holmes Norton (D)

Maryland

Montgomery County Ballot Question A: No

Montgomery County Ballot Question B: No

Montgomery County Ballot Question C: No

Montgomery County Ballot Question D: No

Virginia

Proposed Constitutional Amendment, Question 1: Yes