But successfully executing a simple strategy can be a complex enterprise with many moving parts. In Biden’s case, the challenges come in two forms: the personal and the tactical.

Trump traffics in tearing opponents down, and he will be doing everything he can to throw Biden off balance. Trump wants to make Biden look testy (to undermine the former vice president’s standing as the warm candidate of empathy); to flummox Biden by tossing out lies and distortions (you know that Trump’s instant-response team has words like “confused,” “tired,” and “gaffe” all cued up); and to put Biden on the defensive (by dredging up facts or manufacturing half-truths from Biden’s half-century on the national stage).

AD

AD

So, at the outset, Biden needs to find an engaging way to warn the audience that Trump can be counted on to lie shamelessly. This would provide him with a foundation for reminding viewers again and again as the debate goes on — good-naturedly, but firmly — that they cannot believe a word Trump is saying. Ronald Reagan got a lot of traction with his “there you go again” line during the 1980 debate with President Jimmy Carter. Biden needs moments like that.

The former vice president also has to keep a lid on his tetchiness. Biden sometimes gets impatient and defensive when he is challenged about past positions or actions. He shouldn’t take the bait. His job is not to win a lawyer’s debate about the past, but to make the audience feel good about who he is, and who he will be as president.

Occasionally, it’s good to push back against a moderator’s question if it’s genuinely unfair. Voters like strength in their presidents and can thus appreciate politicians who stand up for themselves. But Biden shouldn’t litigate questions that are unpleasant but reasonable. Let Trump look like the jerk.

AD

AD

Biden has used a line regularly throughout his career: “Don’t compare me to the Almighty. Compare me to the alternative.” As it happens, that is exactly where he needs to keep the focus.

Tactically, Biden needs to juggle two priorities that are in tension. He must expand his support by appealing to the small but still significant group of swing voters, while also creating additional enthusiasm among core Democratic constituencies.

The swing voters are, in turn, divided. There are upscale moderates and moderate conservatives who don’t necessarily agree with Biden or the Democrats but fear the consequences for the country and for democracy if Trump wins reelection. And there are the White non-college-educated voters who supported Trump the last time but don’t think much of his handling of the pandemic and don’t feel he has delivered any tangible benefits to them.

Naturally, Biden will keep coming back to Trump’s bungling of covid-19, because this speaks to both of these groups, swing and base voters like. His focus on expanding health coverage and defending the Affordable Care Act’s protections for those with preexisting conditions against Trump’s onslaught appeals both to core Democrats and to the White working class.

AD

AD

And Biden can put Trump on the defensive by repeating his recent salvos casting the election as a choice between “Scranton and Park Avenue.” He can zing Trump again as one of those “guys who stretch and squeeze and stiff electricians and plumbers and contractors working on their hotels and casinos and golf courses to put more bucks in their pocket.” Biden should take every opportunity to show that as a “populist,” Trump is an impostor.

Trump might also do a lot of Biden’s work for him with voters whose conservatism is more temperamental than ideological. The more Trump proclaims that “we want to get rid of the ballots” and declines to say he’ll surrender power peacefully if he loses — issues that are sure to come up on Tuesday — the more he will push moderates to decide that voting for democracy and stability means voting for Biden.

Which brings us back to Biden’s basic goal. Trump has already done a heck of a job discrediting himself. If he stays safe and steady, Biden might even win himself a landslide.